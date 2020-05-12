Get it right
TO THE EDITOR: On April 13, you printed my letter that I submitted titled “Legislative Insight,” since the subject matter was public record, comments that I felt were underreported, and my position.
The P-R took liberty to add “needed” to my title as well as misspelling my last name. County Treasurer Davis seems to have an issue with the reporter who covered her statements, as well as myself, for bringing to light the overall apparent governmental disinterest in cutting costs as of this date. Awaiting for federal bailout would be irresponsible.
The county budget, approved on Dec. 11, 2019, states the budget lines “remain razor thin” and, as reported by the P-R on the 13th, that the budget is an estimate and subject to change. So act now and change/adjust/trim the local budgets. Certainly the lower county tax rates are due to all the conversion of vacant lands to commercial tax rates.
Just look at the Schluter build up and expansion on Carbide Road in the Town of Plattsburgh as one example. But the current tax shortfalls must be recovered with the burden on the taxpayers.
Using the dictionary definition of "insulting" as "to treat with gross indignity" one can clearly see there is no such intention in my writing as stated by Ms. Davis. What Treasurer Davis did get right five times was how to correctly spell my last name.
Perhaps what treasurer and candidate for State Senator Kimberly Davis should get used to is resident taxpayers' responsible opinions and suggestions. Especially in these concerned times.
GEOFFREY BARKER
Plattsburgh
Thanks for caring
TO THE EDITOR: Cheers to Molly Ahern, director Of nursing at Meadowbrook Healthcare, for greeting all staff bright and early to screen us on protecting our beloved residents and the staff we closely work with.
Temperature taking with multiple questions on our health to limit exposure to the COVID-19 pandemic. It makes us all feel at ease knowing how much you go above and beyond for over 300 employees.
Thanks again, From vendors, staff, family members and our precious residents.
DONNA MARIE CHARLAND
Ellenburg Depot
Don't forget Tom
TO THE EDITOR: I write to support Tom Lacey as a candidate for the Plattsburgh City School Board of Education.
I have known Tom since grade school. He graduated from PHS. His daughter attends PHS. He was a coach at PHS. He is a referee for local scholastic sports. He runs a summer basketball camp for 600 boys and girls, all of whom attend for free.
Tom is a retired recreational director from the Department of Correction and has lived his entire life in the city of Plattsburgh. He has a deep appreciation for what PHS has done for him and he wants to continue to give back. His sole motivation for seeking the position is to do what is best for PHS students. When you find that in a person who is fair and committed, you may have found the right candidate.
Join me and vote for Tom Lacey.
JOE CARDANY
Plattsburgh
Tom is asset
TO THE EDITOR: I am writing this letter in support for Tom Lacey as a member of the City of Plattsburgh School District Board of Education.
I have known Tom for most of my life, and I consider him someone who has positively impacted the youth of Plattsburgh for generations. In my estimation, greatness is the ability to make others better. To this end, Tom Lacey has consistently demonstrated this gift throughout this life in Plattsburgh.
His investment in others knows no bounds. It is with this outlook, that I strongly believe Tom Lacey would be a true asset as a member of the City of Plattsburgh School District Board of Education.
CHARLIE MASON
Plymouth, NH
