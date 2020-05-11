Tom's a leader
TO THE EDITOR: Please support and vote for Tom Lacey as the next Plattsburgh School Board member.
I have known Tom for 40 plus years and he has been a great friend to me and many. Tom has supported of all the people of the North Country his entire life. While others in our group of friends left the state, he chose to stay where he thought he could make a difference. He is a PHS and PSUC grad with a masters in administration and leadership.
I can't think of anyone who can better lead and support the board of education in providing a better education and experience to the students and the people of the Plattsburgh School district. He has been the chairperson for the Empire State Games Committee, coached at PHS, referee of multiple sports at the collegiate and high school level, provided for the last several years a free week long basketball experience for thousands of boys and girls across the North Country and Canada.
I believe Tom Lacey will bring new ideas, innovation, creativity and new resources to the schools of the Plattsburgh School District. He has never done anything less than 110 percent.
Please vote for Tom Lacey as your new Plattsburgh School District board member in June.
GARY FINNEY
Scottsdale, Arizona
Food system needed
TO THE EDITOR: Because of our farming community, the North Country is in a unique position to provide food for neighbors who are strapped for money during the COVID-19 crisis.
At the same time, we can support our neighbors who are local farmers, food processers, restaurant owners, caterers, or merchants by buying our own food from them.
The Essex Farm Institute, a program of the Adirondack Council, has consolidated information with many options.
The Emergency Food Package program of Adirondack Action and the Hub on the Hill is a three-fer: food to people that need it, cash to the farmers that grow or produce it, and jobs for the people that cook, pack and deliver. With an initial grant from the Adirondack Foundation’s Special and Urgent Needs Fund, funds from other foundations and many individuals have made it possible to deliver 235 packages a week to people in Essex, Clinton, Hamilton and Franklin counties through July 16. Check out: https://emergencyfoodpackages.funraise.org/.
But our actions should not stop with donations to these efforts.
We can also help immeasurably by supporting local businesses and farmers with our own food purchasing dollars. Many of them are creatively adapting to the crisis, too, from simply donating food to those in need to offering direct delivery for those in isolation.
Many options are presented on the Adirondack Harvest special COVID-19 news page: adirondackharvest.com/special-covid-19-services/.
You can use the browse search engine feature on the Adirondack Harvest site to find everything from restaurants that provide take out and/or delivery, to ways to access local farm products.
A local food system is a strong food system. Please help.
KATHARINE PRESTON
Essex
Tom gives back
TO THE EDITOR: I am writing to indicate my full support for Mr. Thomas Lacey in regards to the upcoming Plattsburgh City School District Board of Education election.
I was first introduced to Mr. Lacey as my new varsity basketball coach, but he was not just an ordinary coach. He is a basketball junkie, who is dedicated in giving back to the same district he himself has lived in for the majority of his life. He plays multiple roles in the Plattsburgh district, as he is currently a substitute teacher at PHS, a high-school and college referee for basketball and soccer, father to his daughter, Leah, who is a junior at PHS, and a basketball camp coordinator.
A major way Mr. Lacey gives back to the community the best way he knows how to is through his Adirondack Coast Premier basketball camp, which is free of charge. He holds this camp every summer, open to anyone from 3rd to 12th grade; it includes a t-shirt and basketball.
Many camp staff and guest speakers all willingly volunteer their time for this camp as we support and applaud him for this. As a coach, other than sharing his love and knowledge of basketball with us, he always went above and beyond for the team. Mr. Lacey was there for all of his athletes, and if one was ever in some sort of trouble, he would find a way to help.
Mr. Lacey speaks about his admiration for the district’s teachers, students, and departments, therefore I have no doubt that he will do his utmost best in supporting them anyway that he can. A genuine, kind-hearted, hardworking, and passionate person like Mr. Thomas Lacey, will only bring improvements to the City of Plattsburgh district, therefore I highly recommend him as a member of the Board of Education.
TENZIN PEMA
Plattsburgh
Support Tom
TO THE EDITOR: I’m hopeful your readers will indulge my writing a letter of support for Tom Lacey, candidate for Plattsburgh School District Board of Education.
Though it’s been decades since I’ve lived in Plattsburgh, I still call it home and I want what’s best for it. I’ve known Tom since Middle School, when my father, Fred Kirk, was the principal. Tom has been a classmate, a teammate on many basketball teams, and good friend since then so I’m proud to offer my support.
As a graduate of PHS, I’m proud of the extraordinary education I received and want to see the school’s reputation for excellence continue for future generations. I can attest that Tom’s strong character and dedication to excellence will serve the Plattsburgh City School District well as it continues to provide its students superior education. I have first-hand knowledge of Tom’s work ethic. Anyone who has played sports for PHS can attest to the level of sacrifice and work needed to succeed. Tom is the essence of that ideal.
Since graduating from college, Tom has dedicated tremendous efforts in support of the City’s youth. Tom organized New York State’s only free basketball camp which has grown in popularity since its inception. Each camper not only goes to camp for free, they also receive a free breakfast and lunch, and other extras at no cost to the camper.
Tom also served as the chairperson for Plattsburgh’s bid for the summer Empire State Games. He is also the president of the local basketball referee board and holds a post on the High School National Rules Committee.
I want to close this letter to again speak to Tom’s commitment to the youth of Plattsburgh and I support his candidacy for the Plattsburgh Board of Education.
STEVEN KIRK
Class of 1977
Troy
Vote for coach
TO THE EDITOR: I am writing on Mr. Tom Lacey’s behalf because he is running for City of Plattsburgh School District Board of Education.
He attended Plattsburgh Senior High School, and now his daughter, Leah, is a senior. She is by far one of the most talented musicians I have ever met. My father is a Juilliard graduate and applauds her voice when he hears it. One cannot get to her level without hard work and dedication.
I believe her father, Mr. Lacey, put those characteristics in her from an early age. Tom Lacey would be a great fit for this position due to his personality, work ethic, and values. If I had one word to describe him, it would be compassionate. He wants to constantly give back to his community through his annual Adirondack Coast Basketball Camp for boys and girls which is free, or substituting at PHS. It’s easy to come by a coach who wants a team to succeed . However, It is extremely difficult to come by a coach that genuinely cares for each of his players, and is always there for them no matter the coast. He has inspired me in countless ways. That be at practice, through his community work, and will to give to others. I am unbelievably grateful to have called him my coach, and now, having the opportunity to call him a close friend and mentor of mine.
Mr. Lacey is an honest and honorable man. He would only succeed in this position.
JASMINE PIPER
Plattsburgh
Who is responsible
TO THE EDITOR: This is a letter sent to Mr. Schroeder, DMV.
On April 24, 2017 I was ticketed for driving 42 mph in a rural school zone. I was fine $170 plus $93. No one knows where this money goes.
On March 14, 2018, I was ticketed for driving 60 mph in a 55 mph zone. I was fine $200 plus $93 surcharge. Total penalty of $556. Someone considered that this was not enough punishment and created the Driver Responsibility Assessment, just an excuse in order to take more money out of the taxpayers. The same taxpayers that pay your salary as well as the State Police salaries. Under this new invention, I was fined $375 more for a total punishment of $931. I would like to know who is responsible for this law?
Drivers also have other expenses for the privilege of driving on the public roads, e.g., private insurance, license fee, registration fee, inspection fee. What happen if you cannot pay this added penalty? You lose your license. If you lose your license, you cannot go to work, so you lose your job, then you cannot pay your rent and get evicted, or if you cannot pay your mortgage, your house gets reposed by the bank, and so on and so forth.
Who gave this department the right to usurp the American people in such a way? This abuse has to stop and this law removed. I am all for observing the posted speed and I also would like to be able to enjoy and trust my own judgment at times, such as driving in a school zone when the school is closed and getting stopped by police after passing a very slow vehicle before having time to resume the posted speed and many other legitimate reasons.
LOUISE LAPLANTE
Champlain
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.