See the wonder
TO THE EDITOR: Some people think that increased public awareness of the climate crisis will tank with the immediacy of the coronavirus.
I am not so sure. The climate crisis is still happening, after all. Many aspects of the pandemic are strikingly similar: it is a public health issue, it affects the most vulnerable first, supply chains can be affected as a result of regional disasters.
And, most unfortunately, there are people who continue to simply ignore the fact that their personal choices and actions can have a profound effect on others.
Carbon emissions will probably be reduced considerably due to the coronavirus because of the effect on commerce and transportation. This is a good thing, amidst all the bad.
And in the meantime, watch how much of the world has come together to face this threat. Yes, there have been some bumps in the road, denials then acceptances, and communication problems. But now, more and more coordination of aid, billions of dollars being spent by the federal government to help those most in need, and best of all, communities coming together with creative and heart-warming ways to help vulnerable neighbors.
How long will it last?
What if those of us with much, learn to go without, getting used to reducing our planet-killing consumerism, our non-essential travel, our waste of food? What if we retain the wonderful feeling of being connected to all the rest of the world?
What if, as we turn toward community and reach out to our neighbors to help, or for help, coordinating responses on behalf of the most affected, we get to see the wonder and rightness of it all?
KATHARINE PRESTON
Essex
Ensuring the safety
TO THE EDITOR: My name is Jamey Goheens and I an the chapter president of National Treasury Employees Union (NTEU) Chapter 138. I represent northern New York federal officers who are currently maintaining the nation's safety at ports of entry.
Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers as they show true professionalism and sacrifice to ensure the safety of our communities. We stand proud and united in solidarity with our communities and will continue the work we do for you as always. Stay safe and healthy.
JAMEY GOHEENS
Peru
Cuomo is leading
TO THE EDITOR: I just finished viewing our governor's press conference on March 23 where he outlined the state's strategies for dealing with the current pandemic, and while he exhibits some of the annoying mannerisms of our current president, I was very much impressed by his presentation of where we are now and what we are planning for the future.
Unlike many politicians, he makes sense of why the draconian measures of self isolation are necessary (customers at the supermarket wearing masks are not over-reacting, they are protecting you as well as themselves).
Gov. Cuomo is very about the delicate balance between the health of our citizens and the health of the economy. While saving lives will always trump economic growth, he points out that right now we have to begin planning for when the virus is under control and how to get the economy jump-started in order to begin to regain some semblance of normalcy.
As I watched, I could not help but think, why isn't this man leading the country?
STEWART DENENBERG
Beekmantown
See the irony
TO THE EDITOR: Isn't it ironic that the residents of the City of Plattsburgh are unable to buy toilet paper, when at the corner of Margaret and Boynton is a huge paper mill that makes, you guessed it, toilet paper.
MARGARET JACKSON
Plattsburgh
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.