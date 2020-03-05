Answers are requested
TO THE EDITOR: Is CVPH ready and does the hospital have test kits available to test for the coronavirus?
Has the paper asked these questions? If you have asked these questions, could they be shared with the public, please?
CHAD GARROW
Plattsburgh
Use of influence
TO THE EDITOR: On March 3, you publish a letter from Mr. Gregory Quenell from Paul Smiths, about the Trusted Traveler Program.
Mr. Quenell misses the point. The President is trying to wake up the voters in New York. Yes, he is pressuring New York to allow ICE and immigration access to their records when it is necessary to enforce the laws of the United States. The president is trying to get voters in New York and wake up and replace legislators who don't care about the safety of the people and by their actions allow criminal illegal aliens safety in our state.
Governor Cuomo and the Democrat legislature have made New York a sanctuary state. They will not cooperate with ICE when ICE is asking New York to turn over criminal illegal aliens for deportation.
The president wants to protect all legal American citizens by removing criminals who are here illegally. The legality of sanctuary cities and states is headed for the Supreme Court to decide. But by his action, the president, is trying to show voters that Governor Cuomo and the democratically controlled legislature do not care about the people's safety.
Case in point. How about the bail adjustment law that allows people who have been arrested for a crime freedom with no guarantee that they will come back for their court date ? There have been a number of no-bail releases that have resulted in criminals going free and committing more crimes. I am sure that most people read or heard about the criminal illegal alien who had committed a felony being released with no bail only to rape and murder a 93 year old grandmother in New York City. Or the bank robber who was released and robbed a few more banks before being caught again. There have been others in New York and in other misguided states that have the same type of laws.
In my opinion, illegal aliens should not have driver's licenses in the first place. They are not supposed to be here. It is illegal to hire them. So they don't need a driver's license to drive to a job they shouldn't have in the first place. There should be greater penalties for companies who hire illegal aliens.
Illegal aliens are a slap in the face of the immigrants who follow the law and come here legally. Those people come here legally should be welcomed with open arms.
Criminal illegal aliens are a danger to everyone.
DAVID J. SMITH
Plattsburgh
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.