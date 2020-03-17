Ski Patrol lauded
TO THE EDITOR: I wanted to formally thank the Whiteface Ski Patrol for their dedication and expert assistance in caring for me due to injuries sustained at Whiteface on Feb. 8.
I was finishing my day and skiing down Upper Boreen when I hit a patch of ice, lost my right ski and was launched off the trail into a tree.
It happened so fast and unexpectedly that I had no time to prepare. It turns out that I dislocated my right hip and torqued my right knee.
A team of what seemed to be around 10 patrollers was able to get me up from the ravine and onto a sled and brought me back to the base.
Due to my hip, I could not lie flat and they had another patroller support me by sitting back to back against me on the board, and then on the sled. This was ingenious and saved me from exacerbating my injured hip.
I owe you a debt of gratitude and consider myself very lucky to have been treated by the best ski patrol in the East.
DAVID DUFORT
Stamford, Conn.
Transit provides service
TO THE EDITOR: I am a recent arrival to Plattsburgh, live in the city and am 78 years old.
I recently came to need local transportation and obtained a copy of the CCPT Bus Service Handbook.
Their service perfectly fit my need, and they even have a deviation service by which they will go outside their set route (up to 3/4 mile) to pick someone up closer to their residence.
One calls the day before and arranges a pickup and a return with specific times and locations given.
The people in the office that set arrangements and the bus drivers are friendly, helpful and respectful. They go out of their way to cheerfully help in any way that they can. Special needs people are welcomed and assisted.
The people of the CCPT Bus Service bring service to a very high level, and they are always on time.
ROY HAGADORN
Plattsburgh
A recession ahead
TO THE EDITOR: On Wednesday, March 11, the 11-year bull market died, thanks to the coronavirus.
Big deal, right? Most national trends don’t have much impact up here in the North Country. We can live our lives as we always do, right?
Well, not this time. Everyone here knows that for the first time, ever, there may not be any toilet paper on the shelves, the SUNY students have been sent home, maple weekend has been called off, Whiteface closed down, restaurants can legally function at half-capacity or less, and the state government is getting ready to tell employees to work from home. We have entered a time unlike anything we’ve seen before.
Ironically, on Thursday, March 12, Councilor Mike Kelly submitted a resolution to the city which enthusiastically endorses Prime LLC to construct a mixed-use complex with 115 apartments on Durkee Street.
If we structure the financial package given to Prime so that all they have to do is build a building to make money, we have signed a death warrant for our downtown. Small businesses cannot weather the economic downturn that is predicted, and we will lose the merchants that are there now. The global recession that a Harvard economist states is at least 80 percent likely to occur, will result in lower occupancies for high rent spaces.
If we ever were in the era of “build it and they will come,” the corona virus ended that. Let us be sensible in the face of this unprecedented event, and minimize risks to our health, and to the health of our downtown.
CAROL KLEPPER
Plattsburgh
Help less fortunate
TO THE EDITOR: We are all fully aware that the Convid-19 virus mostly effects the old and the young, yet it's the rest of us who are hoarding and worrying.
Why are we not helping out and protecting those who have less of a fighting chance against this virus? Think about someone besides you or your loved ones. Make a difference for once and try to help out those who don't have someone.
It's disgusting how selfish we are acting.
NEAVE C. DEC
Lyon Mountain
