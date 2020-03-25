Politicians as imposters
TO THE EDITOR: An imposter pretends to be somebody else.
Their usual objective is to gain financial or other advantage through social engineering. Politicians who say one thing, but do another are examples of imposters. They use their office and social engineering position to manipulate the public into a set of perceptions, but in actuality, behave in a different manner. It’s a very dangerous game and citizens suffer.
Look at Congresswoman Elise Stefanik. On the one hand she has tried to social engineer a picture of herself as a moderate Republican willing to reach across political lines. In reality, the substance of her voting actions, rhetoric and obedient support of Donald Trump reveal a completely different person. The most damaging aspect of this is how citizens, both Republicans and Democrats, within the New York 21st district are being played.
The consequences of Stefanik are profound, culminating in spreading the Trumpain political-virus to the North Country. She now often blames others, takes credit for bills that have little to do with her actions and claims holding over 1,000 district meetings. However, she is seldom seen.
Talks are often invitation-only, with pre-screened questions or via telephone. She constantly self-promotes and continually fuels a fear of all Democrats, representing a population of about half of her district, as vile, far-left and unable to govern. Yet, Stefanik continues as the Trumpain surrogate and defender in spite of his incredibly poor (and tardy) Presidential leadership over the virus and other threats. What kind of person is this?
New York 21 has seldom seen a representative sow so much local hate and political division. Accountability for bringing this political virus to New York 21 lies at the feet of Elise Stefanik. My opinion: an imposter playing all sides to preserve her new found intoxication with power.
BRAD ELSE
Elizabethtown
Thanks for news
TO THE EDITOR: The Press-Republican deserves kudos for their coverage of the current virus pandemic.
They have kept us up to date on the current status in the North Country, the state, the country and the world without instilling fear or sensationalizing. It's reassuring to know I can count on the Press-Republican to keep to the facts without political finger-pointing or any of the nonsense that I hear on the newscasts every day.
Thanks, Press-Republican, for giving us the news we need in a factual and calm manner as we work together to get through the current health crisis.
JOLENE WALLACE
Chazy
