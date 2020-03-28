Find stuttering help
TO THE EDITOR: As many schools are now closed and parents are searching for at-home and online resources for children, the nonprofit Stuttering Foundation not only has resources, but also activities and guidance for helping young people with their stuttering while at home.
For teens and adults who stutter, we have two excellent self-help ebooks free online.
Even in the midst of uncertainty, we carry on our mission with the same passion and commitment as ever.
Visit us at www.stutteringhelp.org. Stay safe.
JANE FRASER
President, Stuttering Foundation
Memphis, Tenn.
Getting started again
TO THE EDITOR: To get an idea of the need to get people back to work.
I work in an essential job in the food industry. I know in my place of work we are maintaining the six foot rule. as well as many other precautions to keep workers from being exposed. This to keep the work force health as well as keeping production of goods coming to you.
Products from cases, cartons, beans, machine parts, come from all over the world, including Italy. All your food, gas, electricity, water, sanitation, rely on products sourced domestic and global. You may have heard about food stores closing to decontaminate and restock because an employee fell ill. What do you think happens when the upstream industries start having disruptions from worker illness? Your ability to get the goods you need, including food, becomes limited.
Guess who has found this out in the real world: China. China is sending its workers back to their jobs. They are no longer testing for the virus.
By our standard, this would be a premature move due to the health risk of the virus spreading. But China has discovered that their people will starve if they continue as they were with the nation shut down. They have millions of acres of rice to plant, a food supply chain that goes well beyond food industry. And everything needs parts to stay running. Yes, if China did not get back to work there would be anarchy.
We here in the U..S are not much different, yes; our planting is more mechanized on our corporate farms, but everything still requires a healthy work for to operate,with global tentacles.
When President Trump says a date to shoot for restart is Easter Sunday, it's likely a good bet that going much further would be a disaster far worse than the virus some of us are so panicked about.
As most of you know I am over 60 so my risk is higher than most, I do not believe the risk, to me, to work is greater than the risk to our country if I do not. We must isolate the 15-20 percent who are most vulnerable and get the rest us back on the job. Yes, half of us may get sick, mild to severe; a few will even end up in the hospital, and, yes, a very small percentage will even die from it.
What do you suppose your risk of dying from the flu is? How about adding the risk of dying in a car accident. Do I need to continue?
Come on America, show your true colors.
TIM SHERMAN
Westport
