TO THE EDITOR: The public is facing an organizational crisis brought about by closure of schools in response to the coronavirus.
It is in a time of crisis that an organization’s members will be (more) eager to adopt new structures that promise to reduce the uncertainty and anxiety generated by a crisis (Shepard, 1969).
Now is the time to capitalize on alternatives. One such alternative in our tri-county-area focuses on an in-depth study of its local history, geography and cultural anthropology, referred to as: "America’s Past Through the Eyes of Local History."
This project is offered in response to the fact that an in-depth study of local history and geography is an important link in the education of all students in public education.
The following two websites, that are in process, are offered for consideration as an activity for our home-bound students during this crisis.
They are: www.americaspastthroughtheeyesoflocalhistory.com and www.dataforamericaspastthroughlocalhistory.com.
The first site provides the rationale and basis for the project, designed for teachers and parents, including a section that outlines the processes for student involvement. This project features a record keeping system for keeping track of experiences that will be used for assessing and evaluating learning outcomes.
The second site is an extensive collection of documents required for an in-depth study regarding Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties in northern New York state.
There are provisions on each site for input and questions regarding their use; inquiries will be responded to in the order in which received. Please take the time to explore these sites and engage students in discovering the vital importance of local history and geography as a basis for understanding other places more distant in time and location.
ROBERT ARNOLD
SUNY Professor Emeritus of Education
Willsboro
Start the production
TO THE EDITOR: We are parents of a front line healthcare worker and we believe a strong and effective federal response is vital in coping with this pandemic.
The individual states cannot do it on their own. The Defense Production Act enables the federal government to take control over companies in the production of masks, gowns, ventilators, etc. While some companies are voluntarily trying to manufacture masks, many of them are not the N-95 masks that our hospitals need to protect their staff.
The distribution of this equipment also has to be organized depending on priority and need. Mobilization of our military is also critical in every aspect of our war against the corona virus. For our military to be sitting on the sidelines is an incredible waste of expertise and help.
Our federal government must use the Defense Production Act and call in our military now.
SARA HURWITZ
HARVEY HURWITZ, MD
Plattsburgh
