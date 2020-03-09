Doesn't like lemmings
TO THE EDITOR: Ever since Ms. Cobb lost in her attempt to unseat Congresswoman Stefanik we have been inundated in the press with letters to the editor proclaiming how bad Congresswoman Stefanik has been doing her job of representing the people of her district and how great Ms. Cobb will be.
In fact, there have been a number of letters accusing Congresswoman Stefanik of having higher political aspirations, as if there was something nefarious in this. Of course, the fact that Ms. Cobb is running for a higher office than she has ever held before is a case of having higher political aspirations is never addressed.
Congresswoman Stefanik has also been accused of being a conscientious follower of her leadership in Congress. Since freshmen members of Congress are discouraged from striking out on their own, Ms. Cobb can, if elected, be expected to do the same.
That brings us to our representatives from this state in the U. S. Senate. We have a senator who feels she can drop the f-bomb at will, and another that feels that he can threaten members of a co-equal branch of government (by name) with equanimity and immunity. In both instances, our senators did not feel that they needed to apologize to the individuals involved, nor to us their constituents.
And this is the leadership that we can expect Ms. Cobb to follow like a lemming.
GEORGE KING
Westport
Support renewable energy
TO THE EDITOR: Our family likes making enough electricity from sunlight to meet our needs. We don’t mind contributing some surplus energy to the grid, too.
That is why we are pleased to see that a new, renewable energy bill has appeared in the House of Representatives, H.R. 5523, the Energy Sector Innovation Credit Act. This legislation facilitates development of emerging technologies that will enhance the ones we are familiar with, like wind and solar. Improved batteries to provide energy storage for these intermittent, renewable sources are one example of the kind of innovation the bill will subsidize.
In the context of a highly polarized political climate, H.R. 5523 is also remarkable because its introduction was a bipartisan effort of two Democratic and three GOP original co-sponsors. A mixed pair of them, Tom Reed (R-NY-23) and Tom Suozzi (D-NY-3) are from upstate New York.
Elise Stefanik (R-NY-21) recently joined them as a co-sponsor, too.
Although insufficient by themselves, tax subsidies like this key pieces of the puzzle we must solve to rapidly reduce our nation’s dependence on fossil fuels for making electricity. H.R. 5523 also complements other foundational policies, like H.R. 763, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act.
Those of us who believe that moving toward an economy driven more by free solar and wind energy and less by expensive carbon fuels should be grateful for this kind of work by our legislators, whether they are on the side of the aisle we favor or not. In these times, Democrats who work with conservatives risk attacks from the political left, and the Republicans who join them are spurned by constituents on both the left and right.
So, many thanks to every one of these upstate representatives who stuck their necks out to support this bill.
TIM PALMER
Plattsburgh
Don't grow pot
TO THE EDITOR: The governor’s marijuana legalization bill will permit pot growing that has a negative impact on farms.
The bill states that pot farming “shall be deemed an approved activity,” S7509. Article 6, Section 132.
What has been the experience in other states? Pot growers compete with food farming for labor, water and other resources.
Farmers report being unable to obtain labor, services, and equipment as pot growers vie for the same local supplies and services. The proximity of pot growers prevents farmers from using long approved pesticides out of fear of liability for harming the pot crop. Farmers can no longer spray pesticides without fear of being held liable for contaminating the pot.
One avocado farmer stated, “the marijuana farmers will make tons of money while I’m going to lose half the value of my crop.”
Vineyards close to marijuana grows fear the stink of pot contaminating their premium wine growing grapes. The stink of pot also threatens tourism.
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik votes to support the pot industry. I have sent her letters asking her to stop that support and she has not. She claims to support North Country farmers, but she votes on behalf of the pot growers.
DAVID EVANS
Lyon Mountain
