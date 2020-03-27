Remember to vote
TO THE EDITOR: Republican toady Stefanik's shadow-dance routine would be entertaining if she weren’t calling names and hurling blames.
Like all ingratiating thralls, this flower of the Trumpian's republic loves throwing the mud.
Is it any surprise that she, as a Republican, must continue to blame someone for their dysfunctional souls and decisions?
Here’s a small taste of Trump's stated hate list: Democrats, liberals, independents, socialists, Communists, immigrants, scientists, blue-collar workers, government workers, atheists, agnostics, Deists, Muslims, Hindus, Chinese, people of color, alternate lifestyles, losers of any kind. Are you seeing a pattern.
Stefanik's playground reactions are intentional and typical of Princess Syndrome behavior. She would have us trade a dark lord for a dark queen.
The Republicans using their white nationalistic world view continue to stay in power not by honest elections, but by back door suppression or jerry-mandering where they can.
Stefanik continues to display a lack of understanding of the people she was elected to represent: all the people.
The desire for power, influence and wealth turned what was once a child on a playground to a full grown who’s still standing on the playground. Grow up.
We are all in this together she says, while accepting money from pharma and voting against good health care for the less fortunate.
Her voting record shows support for the wealthy and connected. Hey, they got their's, you get your's, is their view of success.
Please remember all of this come September. If we get to vote.
ROBERT JEWELL
Morrisonville
Don't stay away
TO THE EDITOR: I have read the Essex County notice to weekend homeowners.
it disturbed me.
Our area is blessed with plenty of open space to shelter in. Our summer residents provide valuable support and income to our community. Any downstaters who wish to come back are welcomed. The congestion in the city is killing it, any people who can leave should and should, then self quarantine in the summer homes they love, pay taxes on, and may retire to.
This is what built Saranac Lake during the TB epidemic. Many of these weekenders may actually stay here instead of returning and will provide necessary skilled labor to our area.
I agree that vacationers should not be encouraged, but our weekend and summer neighbors should be welcomed at the six foot distance. As is recomended, anyone who leaves the city they should self isolate for two weeks, enjoy our great outdoors, and get the rest we all need during this crisis. If anything we should offer a delivery service so they do not need to come out more then required.
We live in paradise, but it is a paradise to be shared
SUE MARTIN
Saranac Lake
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.