TO THE EDITOR: In the very near future, the residents of Clinton County will probably be tasked to pay for the PILOT grant and loss of a vital parking area for current and future city growth, to include loss of green space.
Consider the following: the Prime tax relief, if granted, will also affect the county residents by reducing county tax paid as well as city school taxes. The majority of county, city, and area residents do not want this ill-conceived contentious project which appears to be pushed through with possible undue influence. The CCIDA serves “at the pleasure of the Clinton County Legislature” with a mission statement so broad this project exceeds the spirit and intent of what is considered “industrial development.”
The county administrator is also secretary of the IDA and one of seven voting members. Said party freely communicates IDA processes to the legislature, but intervenes to not allow free speech about the IDA and use of tax relief when the public wants to speak to the legislature.
The fact a city council member pushing the project is also married to the executive director of the IDA who favors the project is very disturbing. Is this why the city is prematurely building a new farmers' market before all Prime’s permits and studies are completed? Is it already a done deal?
The loss of the big parking lot will have adverse effects on area dwellings and businesses; the plan is not viable for future growth. Consider that the GFN building would be better utilized for healthcare or offices to produce income.
The CCIDA has sponsored previous effective industrial growth. This project, being pushed through by an apparent dysfunctional City of Plattsburgh, should be rejected as a message to plan and spend wisely.
GEOFFREY BARKER
Plattsburgh
Start with politicians
TO THE EDITOR: Assemblywoman Amy Paulin D-Scarsdale, suggests human corpses be used for composting.
Lets start with her and all the politicians first. They are so full of it they would be the ones to make Earth a greener place and the planet would smell less.
JOHN CHIMENTO
Plattsburgh
No lunch surfing
TO THE EDITOR: No Chromebooks during lunch (at school)? Reasons? Believe it or not there are some, though they are not the best.
One of the reasons is to push social activities. What do you think we do? Sit and type/game away? If anything, quite the opposite.
Me and my friends try to play online games whenever possible.
The other reason is to keep the Chromebooks safe from food. That is a good reason. However, I would suggest a table section where you can go to use your Chromebook after you're done eating in one half of the cafeteria.
That would also enforce social activities by forcing children closer to each other.
BRADY TROMBLEY
Plattsburgh
Help the animals
TO THE EDITOR: The annual Elmore SPCA Easter Event begins on March 14. This is tail-wagging, cat-meowing excitement.
The prizes are awesome and there will be multiple drawings. Three drawings will be for beautiful designer blankets generously donated by Connie LaValley and an anonymous supporter.
Each blanket winner will also receive movie passes and two restaurant/diner gift certificates.
Four additional drawings will be for large children activity baskets packed with fun activity items and each comes with a cute stuffed bunny.
These winners will also receive a variety of valuable gift cards. New this year is a grand prize drawing. The winner of that will receive a classic pass to the beautiful Ausable Chasm good for four people, including river rafting. Thank you to Ausable Chasm.
Raffle entry is eight tickets for a $5 donation and can be purchased at any raffle location.
Raffle dates, locations and times change daily.
The schedule can be found at www.elmorespca.org. Listen to WIRY 1340 and WNBZ 106.3 for raffle announcements.
Raffle may be entered by mail. Make a check payable to Elmore SPCA and mail to: V. Trombley, 12 Rolling Mill Hill, AuSable Forks, NY 12912.
Tickets are available daily at the McLean Restaurant in Keeseville. Please remember that raffle tickets are not available at the shelter.
This is a great opportunity to help the animal shelter and to win awesome prizes. Questions, call 518-647-5264 or 518-593-4948.
VICKIE TROMBLEY
AuSable Forks
