Look around you
TO THE EDITOR: A combination of: COVID -19, the current economic collapse and civil unrest have put our country, its people, our democracy and all we hold dear at risk.
March 16, Trump stated about COVID -19, “one day it’s like a miracle, it will disappear.” At that time,15 cases. It was that day he visited the CDC and stated ”there will be four million tests, anybody can get one.” Ten weeks later, 3 percent of people were tested, Financial Times. As of June 4, 107,700-plus people, conservatively, have died.
June 4 headlines in the Wall Street Journal included: “US Economy Faces Long Recovery for Coronavirus Effects, Experts Say,” “The US Economy contracted 5% in the first quarter of 2020,” “Cities Across the US are Hemorrhaging Money,” and “Meat Stays Costly as Crunch Eases.”
Our economy approaches disaster bigger than the Great Depression.
June 3, Jim Mattis, former U.S. Secretary of Defense, broke with 17 months of silence and said “we must reject and hold accountable those in office who make a mockery of our constitution,” The Atlantic. This in reference to how the Trump administration is handling legal protests and the murder of George Floyd.
Feb. 7, Trump said, “it’s most incredible what’s going on with you, Elise.” “I was up campaigning for helping her and I thought, ‘she looks good, she looks like good talent,’” City and State New York.
Stefanik is part of the administration that is killing America, is killing our people, our economy, our democracy, our livelihoods, lifestyles and way of life. We cannot afford two more years of Elise Stefanik. Look around you, life is in shambles and this will last for years.
Vote Tedra Cobb in November, as we work to take back our lives, livelihoods, liberties and our country.
LAURA HOLZER
Saranac
Elise helps farms
TO THE EDITOR: Farms have seen a huge overall gradual decline specifically in the case of smaller family farms and their overall struggles.
The struggle of farmers is a continuing concern for this area, and needs to be assessed. I take comfort in the fact that Elise Stefanik is speaking up for such. In April, in support of farmers Elise stated, “our farmers are in serious need of immediate assistance.”
She continued to say, “I have spoken directly with farmers throughout the North Country and understand the significant role that they play within our communities and local economies, in order to provide direct funding and support to those who are facing the consequences of COVID-19, and I will call for additional support for our hardworking farmers and agribusinesses.”
It is important to recognize the action that Elise is taking and it speaks so much to her character. During these times it is important to acknowledge the people who are looking out for the well-being of the everyday hardworking people. That is the embodiment of Elise and we need her to advocate for us with her connections and beliefs.
EMMA HAYES
Queensbury
Dispose of flags
TO THE EDITOR: As you know, Flag Day, which is June 14, will be upon us before you know it.
As I travel the country roads, I see lots of deteriorated and torn flags flying on flagpoles. They should be taken down. If you are flying a flag, it's because you care.
Yet when it is flying torn or discolored it is time to take it down and be replaced. Take your retired flag to any American Legion in your town, where it will be disposed of properly. Because of COVID-19, many American Legions are closed.
However, you can place your flag in a plastic bag and leave it at any American Legion. You can leave it at their front door, if they do not have a container outside in their parking lot. Peace to you all and God bless America.
MARIO MONGEON
Constable
Don't change now
TO THE EDITOR: I have lived in Plattsburgh for more than half a century.
In these years, many mayors have come and gone. Some mayors, who, during their time in office seemed capable and likeable, later proved not to have governed in a fiscally responsible manner. They were probably not malicious, but rather they lacked either the ability to manage the city’s finances, or the willingness to make necessary, difficult, and probably unpopular decisions.
When Mayor Read was elected, he inherited a city whose finances were in a shambles, a situation requiring drastic measures to rectify.
Mayor Read took such measures, and he got the city back in the black. Some of the actions he took were painful and unpopular, and people suffered. The mayor was sometimes criticized for the decisions, sometimes for the manner in which they were made.But Mayor Read brought us back from the brink, and now is not the time to change horses. The country and the state are facing unknown financial difficulties. Mayor Read has a proven history and direct experience. He should keep the reins and guide the city through the challenges of the near future.
He promises far and away the most secure future for Plattsburgh. Re-elect Colin Read for mayor.
ROBIN BROWN
Plattsburgh
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.