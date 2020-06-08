Chris has support
TO THE EDITOR: I am writing to express my support for Chris Rosenquest in the upcoming Plattsburgh mayoral election.
I’m going to vote for Mr. Rosenquest because he will dedicate himself to creating productive, transparent, and collaborative working relationships between the city’s leaders and its citizens and employees, and also between Plattsburgh and its neighbors. At this time of national division and conflict, it’s more important than ever that our local government is led by someone who can listen to diverse viewpoints and build bridges between different constituencies.
We all want our region to prosper economically, but a thriving city economy is built on a foundation of trustworthy leadership, including a mayor who can bring many different people to the table; negotiate in good faith and with full transparency; make compromises when necessary; take responsibility for his decisions; and work for the betterment of all. Chris Rosenquest will be that kind of mayor.
JESSAMYN NEUHAUS
Plattsburgh
Bullies must go
TO THE EDITOR: Bullies in uniform, like bullies everywhere in our lives, need to be weeded out.
My black grandson has been brought up to be respectful but cautious in the face of interdiction by law enforcement. There are no guarantees for him, unlike those for his old white gramma, that he will be listened to or presumed innocent if he's stopped or approached.
Young white men are as likely to do bad things as young black men, but that is inconsistent with America's learned wisdom. So, black men continue to suffer an inordinate degree of risk, just being alive.
We can't put up with it. The penalties for those law officers or vigilantes who become police, judge and jury have got to be swift and consistent justice.
I'm disappointed that our justifiable anger over one excess, has prompted another excess in terms of riot, destruction, injury and threats from the White House.
However, I think it's important we not be distracted by these new excesses into imagining we don't need to do anything more than peacefully protest the agonizing death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25, a day we spent otherwise memorializing our heroes who died for our American values. Ironic.
The outrage many of us are feeling at the way this man died, and the poisonous rhetoric coming from our president and his allies all but guarantees a stand-off between protestors and law enforcement. That is dangerous and destructive of our ambitions for the future of our country.
So sad, disappointing, frustrating, and infuriating.
PATRICIA NELSON
Willsboro
Information is needed
TO THE EDITOR: School ballots: as a voter and taxpayer, I am asking all of our area schools to keep track of two additional counts regarding the current school budget vote.
I want to know how many ballots are not opened, and therefore not counted, because the voter either failed to sign the envelope, or signed it in the wrong place.
And I want to know how many arrived after the June 9, 5 p.m. deadline.
These statistics will help provide vital information regarding the effectiveness of total absentee voting.
CALVIN CASTINE
Champlain
Chris is great
TO THE EDITOR: Chris Rosenquest will make a good mayor, in part because of the things he won’t do.
He won’t flout, ignore or rewrite the City Charter when it’s convenient for him.
He won’t govern in secret, using backdoor negotiations and sneak-attack lawsuits to try to gain some perceived fleeting advantage, which, in the end, provide nothing for the city.
He won’t be a walking conflict of interest, funneling hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars to a billion-dollar bank on whose board he sits.
He won’t cut off student pedestrian access to our schools, or slow-walk walkability.
He won’t wage war on our recreational facilities.
He won’t privately disparage city workers on public video.
But I am supporting Chris Rosenquest for mayor because of the things he will do. He will respect the charter, the city’s governing document, and abide by both its letter and its intent.
He will work to ensure Plattsburgh’s pedestrian and cycling corridors, including the Saranac River Trail, and the Terry Gordon and Karen Fleury paths, are expanded and connected to a regional transportation system.
He will seek ways to harness the potential of the attributes that make Plattsburgh uniquely attractive, including our historic legacy and recreation infrastructure.
He will know how to turn off the recorder-thingy after the meeting and save electricity.
Most important, though, Chris will listen. He will reach out to people, hear their concerns, and work with them to find solutions and opportunities, rather than deceive, bully or erase them to make himself look good.
After the past four years, he’ll be a refreshing change, one our city desperately needs. Vote for Christopher Rosenquest for mayor on June 23.
LUKE CYPHERS
Plattsburgh
Remember your history
TO THE EDITOR: Something to think about.
To the young man who yelled at me and my friend for displaying a sign which stated "Vote No on Ti School Board Budget," do you realize that every teacher, staff member and administrator's salary is incumbent upon the taxpayers?
I am going to assume you're part of the Ticonderoga education system, so I want you to understand that each taxpayer holds your job in their hands? Remember, you chose your profession. Don't blame those who prefer lower taxes and improved efficiencies.
It's not about hurting the kids, and it's certainly not about your self-interests. Quite frankly, it's about making the school system more responsive to taxpayers.
It's our right to give citizens something to think about before they place their vote. We are under no obligation to go along with proposed budgets every year. Why bother to vote if the school board is given carte blanche?
If my remarks offend you, then you might want to take a remedial course in American history.
JOHN SHARKEY
Ticonderoga
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.