Your vote counts
TO THE EDITOR: The right to vote and not have an election cancelled was won. Now we must vote in that election.
Andrew Yang and the New York Progressive Action Network took the cancellation of the New York State Democratic Presidential Primary to federal court.
Why is it important when many of the candidates have thrown their support to Joe Biden? We need to vote for a candidate and the delegates that represent our ideals and issues.
However, to get these delegates you must vote for the presidential candidate that represents your views. That candidate needs at least 15 percent of the votes to get at least one of their delegates into the DNC. The Democrats in our area are strongly progressive. Therefore, they need to vote for Bernie Sanders and his six delegates to get those delegates to go to the Democratic National Convention.
Voting by mail is a little complicated. Registered Democrats should have received an application for an absentee ballot. Mail it in by June 16. Look out for all the places that you need to sign, including the envelope. If it asks for your town do not write your village.
Once you receive your ballot carefully read the instructions. Fill in the oval next to Bernie Sanders, for example. And then fill in the ovals next to the delegate’s names. Delegates are located next to the candidate. For instance, Joe Henderson and Toni Kennedy are the most northern candidates on the ballot. They represent our rural views. Fill in the oval next to their names.
Remember: we won our right to have this election. Show your support by applying for your absentee ballot no later than June 16.
All absentee ballots must be received no later than June 22. Thanks for participating.
SUE ABBOTT-JONES
Saranac Lake
Sarah needs votes
TO THE EDITOR: Sarah Graves is an exceptionally qualified and capable candidate for the Peru Central School Board.
We have known Sarah for many years and can personally attest to her ability to thoroughly research and investigate issues or problems, particularly those of an educational nature. Sarah is intelligent, personable and approachable. She would welcome anyone wishing to share their beliefs or concerns with her.
Sarah would truly be able to fairly and respectfully represent all district residents be they a student, parent or taxpayer.
Please join us as we vote for Sarah Graves for Peru School board member.
RON and CAROL ALLEN
Peru
