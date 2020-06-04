Colin accepted challenge
TO THE EDITOR: From his first day in office, Mayor Read took on the challenge of maintaining city services by reducing the cost to deliver them.
He carefully analyzed the structure of city departments and developed a method of continuing to provide city residents with the outstanding services that we have grown accustomed to, in an efficient and sustainable way.
The City of Plattsburgh has a tremendous Fire Department, Police Department, and Department of Public Works, to name a few. These departments continue to operate largely because of Colin’s swift and careful action to take control of city finances and organize them to best benefit city residents. The continued operation of city departments and provision of their services is perhaps Mayor Read's greatest accomplishment, though often overlooked, because continuing to provide existing services may not seem to be newsworthy.
Colin is one of the most accessible leaders in our region. Not only does he hold regular office hours each week, but he often meets with concerned individuals by appointment, outside of his office hours. I have personally met with Mayor Read on a handful of occasions to discuss issues of concern to me.
The City of Plattsburgh has a Common Council that comes together collaboratively with Mayor Read and with each other to help guide this city at this most difficult time. Democracy works best, not from the sidelines or through non-substantive criticism of those in a position of leadership. Democracy functions when people actually show up, roll up their sleeves and participate in productive, collaborative discussions with a willingness to compromise.
As a lifelong resident of the City of Plattsburgh, I appreciate that Mayor Read and other city leaders understand this at such a critical time in the history of our city.
Join me in supporting Colin Read for mayor.
JUSTIN MEYER
Plattsburgh
Get Chris in
TO THE EDITOR: I write today in support of Chris Rosenquest for mayor of the City of Plattsburgh.
As a resident of the city of Plattsburgh, I've seen firsthand his political experience, assertiveness and empathetic nature and I believe this is an admirable combination.
Chris has helped in many ways as a county legislator like securing grants and funding, focusing on clean energy and redevelopment to name a few. I also know Chris on a personal level and I trust his desire and ability to move this city in the right direction.
He is the right person, right now for this position.
DAMIAN BATTINELLI
Plattsburgh
Colin has strengths
TO THE EDITOR: As we consider our city’s future, it is important to get our facts straight, particularly as we consider whom to elect for mayor in the Democratic Primary Election. Those who follow the city know that I’ve had my disagreements with Mayor Read during the last four years.
Regardless, I consider him to be the superior candidate for mayor in the Democratic Primary this June.
Compared to the other Democrats, Colin possesses many strengths. First and foremost, he's both adept at and dedicated to exercising fiscal responsibility. Through his collaborative work with the council, the city is finally on a positive financial trajectory for the first time in years, reversing trends that put our city in the red.
During my second term on the City Council, I was able to see a distinct difference in Mayor Read’s approach to financial planning, which is based in a deep understanding of all aspects of finance including the impact of structural debt and negative bond ratings. After Colin's election in 2016, there was a significant improvement in the way the council, the city chamberlain, and the mayor worked together to produce a five year plan and budget.
In the future, the budgeting process and monthly budget reviews will continue to improve because council, working closely with Mayor Read, invested in software to make city finances more understandable and transparent to the public.
Mayor Read is experienced, a fierce advocate for the city, the taxpayer’s champion, and one who can best forge a path toward a prosperous future. Vote for the best Democrat to run this November: vote for Colin Read in the Democratic Primary this June.
RACHELLE ARMSTRONG
Plattsburgh
Hold them accountable
TO THE EDITOR: Representative Elise Stefanik has stated that all Americans support the right of peaceful protest.
I am waiting for her to speak out against the violent action taken against peaceful protesters in Lafayette Square by this Republican administration under the leadership of Donald Trump and at the direction of Attorney General Barr.
Representative Stefanik has called for an end to the violence and looting that has taken place throughout the country. She has not spoken out against the violence perpetrated against peaceful protesters exercising their constitutional right to assemble and speak out against the racism and inequality present in this government and in our nation.
The purpose of the militaristic, violent actions in Lafayette Square on Monday night was to clear public property in order to provide Donald Trump with an opportunity to have his photograph taken in front of St. John’s Episcopal Church. He did not open the Bible he held to read words of comfort or inspiration. Instead, he stood in front of a church minutes after his government, at his direction, attacked citizens he was elected to protect and defend.
The Republican administration has failed its citizens in its most basic obligations. This administration can no longer be trusted to fulfill its mandate to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States. This administration, along with Republicans in Congress who do not condemn these offenses against our Constitution, should be held accountable in November.
I believe that all citizens of the United States deserve representatives who are not afraid to oppose these despicable actions.
VIRGINIA BRADY
Plattsburgh
