Elise controls it
TO THE EDITOR: Thanks to Elise Stefanik's tireless efforts, Governor Cuomo will soon be distributing Medicaid funding to New York state counties.
The government has been unacceptably delaying distributing Medicaid funding to New York counties even though the state has had access to the funds since early March. Congresswoman Stefanik has been working alongside Congressmen John Katko and Peter King to get these counties the funding they need to help the financial circumstances that they are in.
Elise called on Governor Cuomo to disburse Federal Medical Assistance Percentage (FMAP) funds to New York state counties from the $2.5 billion that has been provided to New York state. Some counties in New York are in dire need for funds because of the financial struggle they are facing during these unprecedented times.
Elise’s advocacy for the North Country counties has Governor Cuomo distributing $1 billion in funding to counties in New York state.
Elise is dedicated to her community and she will keep advocating for the counties she represents. I am proud to have Elise represent our communities in the North Country because she has done everything in her power to get us the resources we need and she has had nothing but a positive impact on our communities. We thank Elise for her hard work and dedication.
CLAIRE PELLETIER-HOBLOCK
Schuylerville
Job well done
TO THE EDITOR: Congratulations and thanks to the Plattsburgh Department of Public Works for repaving the Terry James Gordon Recreational Path, a 3.1 mile walkway from Hamilton to Nevada Streets.
It is used daily by children, adults and seniors to walk, bicycle and roller skate along Lake Champlain, with its beautiful views.
We appreciate their good work.
CHRIS and STAN RANSOM
Plattsburgh
Not good decision
TO THE EDITOR: The decision to disallow haircare at the Meadowbrook facility is wrong on so many levels.
This service has been available throughout the pandemic with no issues. Even at the height of the virus this was safely carried out at the facility. To stop it now that we have safely entered Phase 4 is an example of poor judgement and abuse of power.
It is past time for the Clinton County Health Department to intercede on behalf of this service for these residents.
Meadowbrook has done an exemplary job throughout the COVID pandemic as evidenced by the low rate of infection that has occurred among staff and residents. The administration of this facility was one, if not the only one, of local facilities that were adequately prepared to deal effectively with the crisis. They continue to do so.
Whatever minimal risk there may be to continuing to offer haircare must be balanced with the well being of the residents. These are the people that have received the worse care of any in other parts of the country during the pandemic.
Mr. Gosselin is the one being arrogant and condescending by thinking he gets to decide what is essential for the residents. As an employee in the facility, he is apparently unaware how important quality of life issues are to both the physical and mental well being of seniors. To not acknowledge this shows he is ignorant of the fact that this is as essential to these residents as the physical care they receive from the staff.
As an employee of Meadowbrook, it would serve Mr. Gosselin well to know and understand the residents' needs before he decides what is essential to their well being.
MELISSA FACTEAU
Plattsburgh
