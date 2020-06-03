Sky Center prepares
TO THE EDITOR: The Adirondack Sky Center has not given up on public and private star gazing this summer.
Our commitment to open the observatory in a safe and healthy manner remains our highest priority. We have requested remote live video cameras to attach to our telescopes that would allow an image that is seen through the telescope to be transferred to a computer monitor or even to a large movie screen set up outside the observatory. People could sit in chairs spaced six feet apart on our field and watch live images on the movie screen under star filled skies.
Our astronomers would describe what is on the screen. We would also have astronomers use a laser pointer to identify interesting stars, planets and constellations overhead.
We have applied for funds to purchase the video equipment for viewing and sanitation materials to comply with CDC and New York state’s COVID-19 rules. Once we receive these materials, we will be able to star gaze safely during this pandemic.
We will keep everyone to date on all our activities. We hope to be open by sometime in July. We look forward to seeing everyone very soon.
CAROL LEVY
Board President
Adirondack Sky Center Board of Directors
Tupper Lake
Parking disaster coming
TO THE EDITOR: I write as a downtown business owner, Living Well Chiropractic, 10 Brinkerhoff St., of more than 10 years.
As a member of the Plattsburgh Parking Advisory Committee, I was deeply dismayed to witness firsthand the parking disaster that is being created for downtown residents, business owners and employees, business patrons and visitors. The current parking plan that is the direct result of the DRI Durkee Street Lot development results in a large scale loss of parking downtown. This development will also directly result in the implementation of pay-to-park kiosk parking in some or all of downtown.
Even pre-pandemic, downtown was struggling to thrive. Many businesses closed their doors or left downtown for greener pastures elsewhere. Currently, in the midst of a global pandemic, many businesses are mandated to be closed and many owners are struggling to pay even their most basic bills. On top of these already immense, never-before-seen challenges, losing parking spaces and demanding that parking be paid will surely cripple downtown further.
It is unacceptable that all parking spaces are not being replaced. It is unacceptable that this development will take away the largest source of free parking downtown (the Durkee Street lot) and replace it with paid off street parking, and much less of it.
City government, New York state leadership, and the planning boards and zoning boards ought to evaluate the steep and disastrous toll that these changes will have on an already struggling downtown and perhaps re-allocate DRI funds in a more helpful way.
At the bare minimum, this development should not be allowed to proceed in a way that decimates downtown parking.
KATE MAHONEY-MYERS
Plattsburgh
Elise stands up
TO THE EDITOR: I am writing to urge voters to pay attention to Congresswoman Stefanik and her leadership in Congress. Over her tenure, Elise has represented and advocated for our district and our communities wholeheartedly.
Elise repeatedly ranks in the top 5 percent most bipartisan members of Congress and makes her voice known when she disagrees with her colleagues. When an extraordinary event occurred, the impeachment of a United States president, Elise rose to the occasion to ensure that the process was as professional and transparent as possible, for this she received the ire of partisan individuals.
A great bipartisan example is the SMART Fund, which will provide $500 billion to states and municipalities to fill financial shortfalls as a result of COVID-19.
Elise has proven and continues to prove that her actions are not driven by partisan behavior, She is not influenced by what the Senate or White House is doing. Rather, Elise votes and advocates for what she believes in and what she thinks will most benefit our district.
Despite it all, Elise has remained true to her values, her bipartisan record, and her advocacy for the district. Thank you, Elise, you have my support.
SCOTT SARTWELL
Peru
No lawn jockeys
TO THE EDITOR: I am a neighbor who often walks, bicycles or drives by your house. It's easy to see that you are a loving family who enjoys happy activities together.
I want to tell you that I grew up in northern New Hampshire and our family also played together and relished one another's company. It never occurred to me until some years later that many of the expressions we used could be hurtful to other racial or ethnic groups. In my speech I unknowingly offended Jews, Blacks, Asians, Romani, Native Americans and the Irish. And I am a member of both latter groups.
Having life experiences that opened my eyes to the pain I caused reddens my face even now, although I recognize my uncomfortable feelings were opportunities.
It is in the spirit of light and love that I suggest that a black lawn jockey is similarly hurtful to people. I believe we all have the same wish for peace and love in this beautiful place we call home.
BRENDA TOWNE
Plattsburgh
It can be
TO THE EDITOR: Is the United States safe for all its citizens? Is poverty the result of racism? It can be.
Each day we make decisions through our actions and inactions. Some of us reflect on whether or not we have done something good. Did I keep myself and others safe? Did I help my community by helping those who lack the resources to fight disease, discrimination and desolation?
What have I donated? Masks, food, monies?
Whom have I thanked? First responders, cashiers, delivery personnel?
Our country is in crisis. Tens of thousands of people are dead due to an ultramicroscopic infectious agent, the coronavirus. Hundreds of thousands of people are at risk of dying due to the culture we live in.
I ask you to ponder the questions I posed and then answer one more. What else can I do?
Please post your answers where our community can see them. On social media, on your front lawn, on the bulletin board of your grocery store, or right here in the newspaper. We need to hear from you. We need to be uplifted and make the future look bright.
MICHELLE ZELKOWITZ
Eizabethtown
Chris for mayor
TO THE EDITOR: I write today in support of Chris Rosenquest for mayor of the City of Plattsburgh.
As a resident and business owner in the city of Plattsburgh I know that our local development opportunities will be better shepherded by Chris than by the other candidates. Chris has trusted connections at the county and state level and has not alienated our neighbors through his past actions, unlike Colin Read.
Chris has experience both as a businessperson, consultant, and current Clinton County legislator that will be essential to the running of the City of Plattsburgh.
Chris is a collaborator. He is trustworthy and he is a smart and capable community leader with vision and curiosity. He does not enter the room believing his way is the only way forward. We need Chris’ strengths in our little city by the lake.
Please vote for Chris Rosenquest for mayor of the City of Plattsburgh.
DOUG BUTDORF
Plattsburgh
Commented
