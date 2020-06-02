Colin works hard
TO THE EDITOR: Colin Read became mayor of Plattsburgh at a time when property owners had experienced year after year of bloated budgets and tax increases.
The relationship between the administration, its unions and the city’s retirees was acrimonious. It was time for change and Colin’s decisive win gave city residents hope.
The past three years have not been easy but definitive action on the part of the mayor and council set a new course for the city. Budgets were reigned in, personnel needs were evaluated, relationships mended, problems anticipated and solved, and new ideas welcomed.
We now prepare for a new election. The issues before the voters of Plattsburgh are different than they were in 2017. These are difficult times when we are all worried about our health and safety and our financial well being. No one really knows what the next year will bring. It is a time when we need experienced leadership from all our elected officials.
I have known Colin for more than 15 years. He is an economist, an attorney and one of the hardest working individuals I have ever known. I urge you to vote for Colin Read in the Democratic primary election on Tuesday, June 23rd. He is what Plattsburgh needs now and for the future.
HERB CARPENTER
Plattsburgh
Vote for change
TO THE EDITOR: Imagine if you had a child who would make up self-serving stories that were not true? Or give you false information?
Moreover, imagine your child never admitted that they were wrong or made a mistake? Instead, that child would deflect blame or blame someone else.
Now you know how Donald's parents must have felt.
In an opinion piece in the New York Times, Thomas Friedman asked Dov Seidman, the founder and chairman of both the ethics and compliance company LRN and the How Institute for Society, which promotes values-based leadership, had to say about truth and leadership:
Great leaders trust people with the truth. And they make hard decisions guided by values and principles, not just politics, popularity or short-term profits. Great leaders understand that when so many vulnerable and scared people are so willing, so quickly, to put their livelihoods and even their lives in their leaders' hands, and make sacrifices asked of them, they expect the truth and nothing but the truth in return.
Leaders who trust people with the truth are trusted more in return. But you better not betray my trust by not telling me the truth when I have literally put my life in your hands. The leaders we will remember from this crisis are those who put more shared truth into our world, not muddied it. And those who put more trust into our world and not eroded it. In my view, trust is the only legal performance-enhancing drug. Whenever there is more trust in a company, country or community, good things happen.
We are at a crossroad, do we continue with the current leader who puts self before all, surrounds himself with sycophants and removes all who speak the truth or we do we vote for change?
Think about this in November.
ANDREW SAJOR
Plattsburgh
Get behind Colin
TO THE EDITOR: I am writing to express my support for the reelection of Colin Read for mayor of the City of Plattsburgh.
We live in unprecedented times and the city is facing at least ywo years of unprecedented financial stress. Colin is the one candidate who has the experience, skill and needs no learning curve to lead the city during this financial crisis. He is a full tenured Professor at SUNY Plattsburgh, with a Ph.D. in economics, a successful business owner and serves on the boards of a bank and a NASDAQ-traded company where he is regarded as a financial expert.
Colin, proved himself as highly qualified and capable of running this city when, upon his election as mayor, he was handed a large structural budget deficit. Unwilling to impose a large tax increase on property owners and businesses, he worked with the City Council and restructured city services, balanced the budget, and rebuilt the city’s emergency fund. He capped that all off by providing taxpayers a tax rate reduction in 2019.
What I like about Colin is that he is always professional in his thinking and decision making, doesn't make empty promises, is open to suggestions, and manages city resources to maintain the quality of life that we all enjoy here.
Finally, if you believe that past behavior is a good prediction of future behavior. Re-elect Colin Read. He will work tirelessly on your behalf, control budget growth, work to reduce your property taxes, and create once again a healthy financial future for Plattsburgh.
IRA BARBELL
Plattsburgh City Council, Ward 1
