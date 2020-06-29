No haircare allowed
TO THE EDITOR: As someone who works at the facility, I feel obliged to say that as unfortunate as the situation is, keeping the hairdresser from entering Meadowbrook Healthcare is the right decision.
Covid cases are going up again across the country, it's only a matter of time before it catches on again in New York state. This is a vulnerable population we are talking about, almost 280 patients and residents throughout the facility that are elderly and with weakened immune systems.
Every person that enters that building runs the risk of potentially spreading infection no matter how careful we all are, and all it takes is that one person to come in and potentially infect several people before tragedy happens. As unfortunate as the situation is, it's a risk that shouldn't be taken if it doesn't need to be.
I know many residents, staff and family members are angry and upset at the events taking place, but we as healthcare professionals should not be risking potential infection with covid because people want their hair done. The hairdresser that comes to Meadowbrook is a wonderful woman, and I know this situation is hard for her as well. She has my sincere sympathy and I know she only wants the best for the residents.
I also know for a fact she was being as careful as everyone else in the facility, but at the end of the day, as soothing and therapeutic as going to the hairdresser is, hairdressing is not an essential part of healthcare. These are trying times without a doubt, and the residents of Meadowbrook and other healthcare facilities are affected more than the majority of people, but we shouldn't put their lives at unnecessary risk. It's arrogant and condescending to act this way when human life is involved.
LANDON GOSSELIN
Champlain
Elise is leader
TO THE EDITOR: Elise Stefanik has become a young leader in the Republican Party.
Since becoming the youngest Republican woman in Congress, she has had a meteoric rise in Congress. She has led the campaign arm of the party and has worked hard to advance Republican interests across the country. We are very lucky to have as effective a congresswoman as we do.
Way back last fall, Elise Stefanik made a national name for herself by defending the president during the unjust impeachment hearings. He showered her with praise, calling her a “new Republican star” and declared that she was “killing them, Elise.”
Just last week, she was there on the ground in President Donald Trump’s return to campaign rallies in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She was there representing New York Republicans and making sure our voice was heard. She has been a loyal supporter of the president and she has fought for him at every turn. It was a tremendous honor to be there at his first rally and she gave it her all; defending him against the mainstream media and Democrats that wanted to score cheap points.
She has the respect of the president and, because of that, she also has his ear. Now, when people think of New York Republicans, they think of Elise Stefanik. This gives us a powerful voice because when they turn to guidance, they go to our values.
If you want not just a voice in Congress but a voice in the Republican party, you should vote for Elise who has a great future full of leadership.
BRUCE HANLEY
Keeseville
Elise is dedicated
TO THE EDITOR: Elise Stefanik is dedicated to the men and women in the 21st District of New York. Her work exemplifies North Country values and proves that she is the right person to represent our community.
Rather than focusing on pleasing the Hollywood radicals like her opponent, Elise Stefanik is concentrated on creating effective policies that will best benefit our district. Elise has used her time in Congress to advocate for North Country values.
For example, Elise introduced a one-year extension of the Violence Against Women Act in order to continue crucial services to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault while Congress works to reauthorize the act.
But her work doesn’t stop there. Elise introduced the first bipartisan, bicameral family leave bill that will allow parents of newborns or newly adopted children to take an advance from their child tax credit to cover critical services, like daycare and leave from work. These are just two examples of Elise’s dedication to creating a safe and healthy community for the men and women in our district.
This community deserves a representative that will advocate for the best policies for the North Country. Voting for Elise Stefanik is voting for a better and more safe community because she is a dedicated advocate for the needs of the 21st District of New York.
MICHELE MERRILL
Plattsburgh
Why pre-existing matters
TO THE EDITOR: Years ago, I lost my health care and had to shop the free market for a plan I could afford. I had several pre-existing conditions: nerve deafness, a history of endometriosis, and subsequent hysterectomy, and a sprained ankle I’d suffered two years previously.
I found an insurance company that would cover me, but only for conditions that were not related to my ears, my reproductive system, and my ankle. I was desperate and took it, gambling that I would not need coverage for these excluded conditions before I got better insurance, which I expected to do soon.
Time passes. With the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare), I had coverage for the hearing aids I needed, for twice-yearly checkups I needed for the pre-cancerous condition that began afflicting my reproductive system, and for the ankle fracture I sustained. If I’d had to cover the costs of treating these issues myself, it would have cost me over $30,000.
I remember the panic I felt when I realized my health insurance was full of holes. And the gratitude I felt when Obamacare provided me with coverage for my pre-existing conditions, preventative care, and a health plan I could actually afford.
In the midst of the worst public health crisis our country has known, Donald Trump petitions Supreme Court to take down Obamacare and its protections for people with pre-existing conditions. His ardent supporter, Rep. Elise Stefanik, who has voted to eliminate coverage for pre-existing conditions and advocated for cuts to Medicare, is at his side.
They evidently think that large numbers of North Country people are disposable, that we’ll either die or be too apathetic to vote.
But we who need access to affordable, comprehensive health care have other choices. Vote for Joe Biden and Tedra Cobb.
HENRIETTA JORDAN
Keene Valley
