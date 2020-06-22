Elise is invested
TO THE EDITOR: I am often astonished by how invested Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is in her constituents.
Time and again she has shown that she wants the absolute best for the North Country, and this
has only become all the more evident since the start of the coronavirus. The lengths she has
gone to to ensure that everyone is being taken care of is rare in this political day and age.
One of my many favorite qualities about her is her willingness to fight for small businesses, and how she knows their struggles first-hand due to her experience with her family’s business growing
up. Elise is aware of just how important these businesses are to the upstate economy and the
impact this virus has had on the businesses and their owners. I was recently pleased to see her
push to protect and help them when it comes to using the aid they have been given during
these trying times.
This being just one of the several things she has done to make sure that all of the smaller businesses, not only in her district but throughout America, are being taken care of. I am happy to be represented by someone who truly cares and knows what it means to depend on such a business.
MARY GRACE DOWNEY
Saratoga Springs
Is Elise quarantining
TO THE EDITOR: Howdy. I would like you to do a story about Rep. Elise Stefanik speaking to a group of up to 19,000 people in Tulsa, Oklahoma where very few will be wearing masks or social distancing.
Will she be quarantining, and if not, why not? Inquiring minds would like to know if she really cares about people or not.
LARRY JOHNSON
Plattsburgh
Elise is tireless
TO THE EDITOR: On June 5, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik helped pass legislation to increase forgiveness of small business loans to support our small businesses in the North Country who have suffered greatly during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The legislation will allow local businesses to access more government funds and more time to defer loan repayments which could not have come at a better time for many industries such as retail, entertainment, and of course our beloved family restaurants and bars.
With unemployment numbers reaching an all-time national high of over 40 million, due to the unprecedented toll of the pandemic, the state of New York and the North Country have shown remarkable resilience.
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik understands the tough reality many hard-working people of the North Country find themselves in. She has been working tirelessly in Congress to ensure her constituents’ livelihoods are supported during the strict regulations of the coronavirus pandemic. She has demonstrated her great bipartisanship through her ability to get several necessary COVID-19 related bills passed by working closely with other members of congress on both sides of the aisle.
In a time of need, she has responded without fear or panic and has worked diligently as a strong leader that understands what must be done to protect not only the well-being of her constituents, but that of the nation.
ANDREW YILDIZLAR
Queensbury
Forget the lies
TO THE EDITOR: Forty-three wretched months ago, head-in-the-sand America, in an unfathomable act of electoral malfeasance, ceded our future to the morally bankrupt majordomo of a Manhattan clan of unevolved, shameless, parasitic grifters.
Now, Washington-based, their illicit operation is funded by tax dollars and abetted by venal Republican co-conspirators. Ill-informed, exploitable, aching to belong to something and predisposed to submitting to tyranny's boot-heels, Trumpists swooned when a snake oil salesman cynically validated their bitter howls of racial resentment and imagined white superiority and privilege.
Their abject masochismjust begged for his gleeful sadism slavishly acquiescent, they accept the unacceptable, embrace the unthinkable, and parrot the unspeakable. With wrestle-maniacal zeal, they exalt this lowbrow demagogue whose pathologies and lust for a throne are made manifest daily.
Forgotten are his unfulfilled promises, forgiven are his endless lies, gobbled up are the outlandish conspiracy theories and, most disturbingly, ignored is the unassailable fact that Trump's America is on knife's edge and decidedlyless safe, stable, healthy, civilized and respected.
His cult cares not that he lacks both knowledge and wisdom, has the soul of a winter landfill, treats people like spittoons and pulls ideas out of a fascist's hat as he plays domestic and geopolitical Jenga with people's lives.
Regressive mindsets, feral impulses and selective ethics created our Trumpian nightmare, a kaleidoscopic, Kafkaesque amalgam of Nero, Mussolini, George Wallace, Yosemite Sam, carnival barker, Manchurian candidate, adipose tissue and skin tags.
As Trump's laziness, incompetence, abuses of power, narcissistic aggression and soul-sucking darkness is increasingly exposed, he's unravelling like an arsonist trapped in a burning building. Clueless, desperate and frenetic, he is ominously flailing away at demons, both real and imagined, like a blindfolded drunk flummoxed by a piñata.
Hard to believe, but the worst might be still to come.
KEVIN BREYETTE
Rouses Point
Heroes are praised
TO THE EDITOR: I'm writing to compliment your newspaper for your The Hero Series supplement.
I'm pleased that you included someone who cleans and sanitizes patient rooms. It bothers me that they are rarely mentioned in TV segments. Their job is also very important, as as are those who simply dispose of trash.
I feel that these essential workers have often been overlooked. Thank you to all essential workers.
BETTY COOK
Chateaugay
Commented
