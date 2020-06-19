Doesn't want pandemic
TO THE EDITOR: If this is a pandemic, then I'm a pumpkin.
This is based on: (1) data from past flus, (2) age distribution of fatalities, (3) misrepresentation of death counts, (4) desperate measures used to stifle highly qualified scientists and doctors, (5) conflict of interest and questionable ethics involving Dr. Fauci, and (6) the eagerness of left-leaning, anti-Trumpers to impose Stalinist restrictions and shut down an entire economy.
Something seems fishy: In 2017 Dr. Fauci predicted there would be a pandemic. He owns several patents connected with vaccine manufacture, and he is closely associated with George Soros and Bill Gates. Also, it just so happens that Bill Gates' Imperial College produced that dreadful forecast of 2.2 million deaths.
Dr. Judy Mikovits is one of those being stifled by the government. She has 50 peer-reviewed publications, and research in HIV-immunotherapy. She calls this a "nothing virus."
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, with 40,000 hours of research into viruses and vaccines, likewise labels this a "big nothing burger." Less than 2,500 deaths for those under the age of 45? Even if sequestering saved some lives, how does that dictate throwing 35 million into unemployment? How does this become the new normal? This RNA retrovirus will always mutate, so the public has to wear masks forever?
But wait. All is not lost. At least two UN/globalist climate scientists are happy, from them we learn: "the only way to get our society to truly change is to frighten people with the possibility of a catastrophe," Daniel Bodkin, and "if we want a good environmental policy in the future, we'll have to have a disaster. It's like safety on public transport. The only way humans will act is if there's been an accident," John Houghton.
DR. NEIL DUFFY
Plattsburgh
Has good time
TO THE EDITOR: I have been fortunate to reside at the Samuel S. Vilas Home for nearly a year. This has been a fine experience.
The facility is immaculate at all times, laundry service is appropriate and food is excellent. The overriding asset of the home is its staff. All, from administration to service employees clearly are dedicated and value the residents. They clearly wish living here to be an exceptional experience for all of us.
Vilas is advertised as the premiere residential facility in the Plattsburgh
area. It is.
JOSEPH SWINYER
Plattsburgh
Colin is endorsed
TO THE EDITOR: I would like to endorse Mayor Colin Read for the upcoming Democratic Primary and for the General Election in Plattsburgh.
I served on the Common Council, ran for mayor myself, and love this community. I believe in many of the things that also motivates Mayor Read, and I wish him well.
I thought for many years about the future of the city. I witnessed so many dreams fail to come to fruition because of poor planning or a public unwilling to adapt.
Well, cities such as Plattsburgh no longer have the luxury to fall back on 1950s values. They must strive to attract new households, provide solid value, keep taxes affordable, and navigate the financial challenges facing all small cities nowadays. Expanding the tax base and encourage investments in our community is vital to the sustainability of Plattsburgh.
I'm afraid I cannot endorse Mr. Rosenquest with equal enthusiasm. In these times, we can't afford to play political games. The Democrats should unite around a successful incumbent candidate, and the city should unite to return Mayor Read to another term so he can complete his turnaround at such a critical time. He brought us through one financial crisis and helped solidify a healthy fund balance. Mayor Read will bring us through this current challenge again.
I wish Mayor Read well, and I wish the best for Plattsburgh.
MARK TIFFER
Dodge City, Kansas
Colin knows finances
TO THE EDITOR: Experience and results matter, so I will be voting for Mayor Colin Read to be our Democratic candidate for mayor.
His strong financial aptitude and willingness to make decisions for the betterment of all residents regardless of political repercussions is an asset that can't be overstated.
Mayor Read has a proven record of digging the city out of a financial quagmire that could no longer be ignored. Under his leadership the fund balance has been getting replenished, the taxes have not gone over the tax cap and were well below the tax cap this year.
Other accomplishments under his leadership are: the first cryptocurrency building code to protect the ratepayers, successfully settled the firefighter contract for the first time in more than a dozen years, settled the retirees' health care benefits lawsuit, and established an Ethics Board.
The city has paved a higher concentration of roads than I can recall in past recent administrations, is in the process of updating the zoning laws, has strengthened our relationship with the college, formed a landlord/tenant committee, and the Livable Community Committee came up with ideas on improving the blight in the Center City and other projects, all to make Plattsburgh a better place to live.
Mayor Read takes strides to keep Plattsburgh in step with a rapidly changing country. He has been an advocate for social justice supporting various groups and causes. He is currently leading us through the COVID-19 pandemic working tirelessly to keep us safe.
This Primary Election is about choosing the most qualified and experienced candidate to run as our Democratic candidate for mayor in November. We have some big challenges ahead and Mayor Read has a proven record that he can get the job done. Please join me in voting for Mayor Colin Read.
SUE MOORE
Plattsburgh
Colin is remarkable
TO THE EDITOR: During my two years on the Plattsburgh Common Council, I have had ample time to get to know Colin Read and evaluate him as a mayor.
In that time, I have found his commitment to focus on long-term consequences to be rather remarkable. I have seen many politicians in my lifetime make decisions that bring popular short-term benefits at the cost of burdening the future well-being of their constituency. After all, the nature of election cycles incentivizes elected officials to do just that.
However, I have seen Mayor Read make numerous decisions that he knew would be unpopular and cause him personal grief and political backlash, because he believed they would bring the most benefit to the city in the long-run. Even though I have not agreed with some of his decisions, I admire Colin’s steadfast attention towards the future and his willingness to make tough decisions despite the inevitable criticism he would face. Colin certainly made some lifetime enemies with his policies of fiscal austerity and restructuring city staff; however, we are fortunate that the city was able to build-up its fund balance before the current pandemic struck.
PATRICK McFARLIN
Plattsburgh
Managing the lies
TO THE EDITOR: More lies. On average, 22 a day, as per Glenn Kessler, WAPO fact checker, the number of lies Trump tells.
Stefanick, a Trump soldier, may not be far behind. A recent mailer sent by her described her response to the COVID crisis. It said she was “managing the safe reopening of the economy,” that she was listening. She is leading a New York delegation to ensure that federal departments (HHS, CMS) investigate New York’s adherence to safety for nursing home and long-term care facilities.
She believes that she did enough financial stimulus, in March, with the CARES Act.
In May, Fed Chairman Powell said the federal government might have to spend more than the trillions it's already shelled out to keep businesses and families afloat (NPR). Stefanick voted against the HEROS Act.
Like all bills it was not perfect, but the HEROS Act includes: billions for health care providers, coronavirus testing and tracing, and additional stimulus monies for the unemployed. Peter King (R-Long Island) voted in favor, noting that $875 billion for state and local governments is about “survival.” To be fair he was the only Republican and he is retiring. New York state pays more in federal taxes than it receives from the federal government (www.osc.state.ny.us).
The HEROS Act includes expanding voting accesses via mail, no-excuse absentee voting, online and same day voting. With COVID-19, ensuring our constitutional right to vote is imperative. In April, “Donald Trump’s reelection campaign launched a massive, legal pricey fight to block changes to the voting process, including vote by mail proposal for November,” Politico.
Back to lies, the mailer was propaganda. Read the Adirondack Daily Enterprise detailing Stefanick’s opposition to the HEROS Act (May 21), complete with fact checking.
Vote Tedra Cobb in November; we need someone looking out for NY-21.
DALE HOLZER
Morrisonville
What a team
TO THE EDITOR: I would like to extend sincere thanks and major kudos to the North Country Chamber of Commerce for going above and beyond in serving their members, particularly throughout the pandemic.
From daily email updates highlighting the latest state guidelines and best business practices, to offering free webinars helping companies prepare for reopening, Garry Douglas and his outstanding team have once again demonstrated impressive commitment and unwavering dedication in assisting organizations throughout our region, and in representing our best interests on a state level as well.
The chamber has always offered a wealth of meaningful benefits and resources for anyone doing business in the North Country, and it was especially encouraging to see them go the extra mile during this time.
We are fortunate to have such a knowledgeable, hardworking, and tenacious team focused on the continued growth and success of the North Country.
LISA GETTY
Plattsburgh
Grateful to staff
TO THE EDITOR: These days are trying but I take comfort in and extend my deepest gratitude to the staff and volunteers at my church, First Assembly of God in Plattsburgh, for their care of the members and community.
That care has included phone calls, cards, flowers on the front step for Mother’s Day, daily devotion time via Facebook and YouTube, worship music on Monday morning, Women’s Ministry meetings online, drive-in church services and, now, inside services at much reduced numbers with social distancing and masks following 20 pages of New York state guidelines.
Senior Pastor Michael SanSoucie and his wife, Elizabeth, called members to make sure all was well. Associate Pastor Jimmy Miller coordinated Internet connections and so much more, including Sunday morning church services via Facebook with the assistance of his wife, Jennifer.
Jennifer, president of Women’s Ministry, held online monthly meetings, assisted by volunteers, including Pastor Ronwyn Kneller, Christie Haughey (Pastor Chris Haughey’s wife), Elizabeth San Soucie, and Carrie Doyle. Pastors Phil Kneller and Tom Doyle volunteered their time for devotions. Youth Pastor John Osborn connected with teens via Wednesday evening online meetings.
Office Manager Rita Alford is always behind the scenes making sure all is flowing smoothly, too. Meagon Burdo held FaceTime M.O.R.E meetings (Mothers of Radiant Encouragement) to stay connected.
I’m sure I’ve missed someone but suffice it to know every effort is deeply appreciated.
All have families to care for, yet they took their responsibilities to heart and shepherded the flock, making sure others were doing okay.
I’ve been a member of this church for over 25 years. They have never turned from their mission: to share God’s Word from the Bible, and to show love to others. I thank them for their devotion and their love.
SUSAN TOBIAS
Plattsburgh
Elise is great
TO THE EDITOR: An ideal member of Congress is someone who goes above and beyond in their advocacy for their district. You want a leader both at home and in Congress that has an independent streak and the institutional know-how to get Congress to work for the North Country.
To have the best representative, you want someone who’s willing to buck the party-line to secure the best outcome for the district. That person is Elise Stefanik. In her three terms in Congress, there hasn’t been a fiercer advocate for NY-21 than Elise Stefanik.
Two examples of her leadership in Congress have drawn me to write this letter today. The first being Elise’s championing of environmental causes. As a lover of nature, I’ve grown up surrounded by the vast natural beauty that’s Upstate New York. Elise knows this same beauty and has been one of the strongest advocates in Congress to protect the Adirondacks and our natural resources from the effects of climate change. She’s been fighting for our natural resources since her first days in Congress and her reputation as a warrior for our environment goes unmatched.
The second example of Elise Stefanik’s leadership is her fight to send more women to Congress. In 2018, Elise recruited over 100 women to run for Congress. Elise continues her recruitment efforts today and as of this June, her efforts have secured nominations for 36 women in Congressional primaries.
Back in 2014, we elected the youngest woman to Congress. Since then, Elise Stefanik has done more than just be a strong advocate for our district. She has made it her mission to protect our communities and get more women elected to Congress than ever before. Elise has fought for our values both at home and across the country and there is no reason that should stop.
AVERY BOWER
Fayettville
No rewriting needed
TO THE EDITOR: Pulling down statues is not how you rewrite history. Putting up statues to Confederate generals is how you rewrite history, turning the losers into war heroes. That's how white people rewrite history.
White people have been rewriting history for hundreds of years. Don't believe that? Look at the Canadian school textbook company that tried to publish a textbook that claimed that First Nations people agreed to move out and make room for white colonizers. That happened in 2017.
We're taught from a young age that Christopher Columbus discovered the West Indies, but we're not taught about his dealings in human trafficking, kidnapping of young children to be used as sex slaves for his crew, and the way his crew would delight in watching the people of Cuba, Haiti, and the Bahamas torn to shreds by dogs for sport.
Rewriting history is when you gloss over the fact that both Pocahontas and Sacagawea were both child brides, kidnapped and forced to marry white European colonizers decades older than they were and forced to carry their children.
Rewriting history is when we ignore the violent clashes between the civil rights protesters of the 1960s that actually resulted in the passing of legislation banning discrimination in the U.S., and instead pretend that it was the peaceful marches that were effective. In reality, many of those peaceful marches ended in violence when police attacked protesters with water cannons and rubber bullets.
So, no, pulling down statues is not how we rewrite history. We white people have been doing that effectively for the last 400 years already.
JENNIFER VANBENSCHOTEN
Jay
Elise defends gunowners
TO THE EDITOR: As a U.S. citizen, the right to bear arms is an incredibly vital and necessary aspect of the American landscape, one we must protect, at all costs.
We must protect this right not just for the sake of liberty, but also self-defense; a priority no American should have to go without. With an increasing number of attacks from the political left to try and clamp down on these freedoms, we need now more than ever a representative who will stand up and protect the rights of the U.S. people.
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has worked tirelessly to ensure the people have the right to bear arms. She has consistently voted against bills that try to restrict gun rights, while at the same time, Elise supported laws that allow Americans to protect themselves in public.
While some liberals argue open or closed carrying is an unnecessary action, the unfortunate times of today prove that is not the case. Sadly, as we all know, violence has broken out in stores, clubs, and even churches, proving that Americans need to protect themselves no matter where they are. Now, having more people carry publicly will not solve this terrible gun violence issue, but it can help protect innocent Americans when it does occur. On several occasions, those wishing to do harm have been stopped by armed Americans, saving an untold amount of lives.
Representatives like Elise Stefanik recognize the importance of this protection and have fought to make sure it stays legal in the United States. They know the American public needs to protect themselves, both at home and in public, and will continue to support laws that ensure this right. This coming November, we should consider the crucial role the Second Amendment has in our lives, along with which candidates are fighting to defend.
JONATHAN BOUYEA
Peru
Wake up America
TO THE EDITOR: Even in a pandemic, Democrats play politics instead of working with the administration. Pelosi and DiBlasio first called Trump racist for stopping flights from China, then said Trump did not do it early enough. Their hatred for Trump, a duly elected president, makes Democrats incapable of doing the work of all the American people.
Americans all agree that the death of Mr. Floyd is unacceptable and warrants punishment. Peaceful demonstrations are protected under our First Amendment, rioting and looting is not, and does not advance reform needed to stop racism. Vilifying all police as racist is wrong and not constructive. Most police officers are good people who risk their lives every day to protect all citizens. There are bad apples in every profession. Democrats' idea of defunding police is nonsense. This would harm the poorest communities most, where the need for police is greatest.
Peaceful protesters were hijacked by armed anarchists in Seattle. The very progressive democrat mayor of Seattle calls the illegal occupation a peaceful demonstration and a summer of love. She thinks this is Woodstock.
Washington Governor Inslee, also a Democrat, stated he was unaware of the situation. These politicians are failing their law abiding citizens. When Trump states he will address this situation if they don't, he gets criticized.
Despite his unorthodox bull in a china shop approach, Trump is the only one who actually cares about American values and the average American. We need law and order to make progress, not chaos. Biden has been in politics for 40 years, eight as vice president, and accomplished nothing on racism. If Biden is elected, scenes like Seattle will be widespread. He will be the puppet of the extremely progressive left wing of his party. God help us.
JOE VENTRE
Plattsburgh
Elise risks lives
TO THE EDITOR: Our Congressional Representative Elise Stefanik is actually risking American lives for the sake of Trump’s campaign.
She plans to co-host 19,000 people in an indoor arena at Trump’s Tulsa campaign rally on June 20, no doubt creating spread of the COVID-19 virus. After all, she’s co-chair of Trump’s presidential campaign.
Tulsa’s city health director asked them to cancel the rally for the sake of his community. But Stefanik and Trump are barreling ahead, and they even plan to have 9,000 more people in an indoor overflow space. We have put Stefanik in this position, and we can vote her out of it on Nov. 3 by voting for Tedra Cobb, a caring and experienced leader who puts facts and the needs of the public first.
JENNIFER MITCHELL
Colton
Students made difference
TO THE EDITOR: Congratulations to the young students from the small town of Newcomb whose powerful and eloquent chalk art messages supporting the Black Lives Matter movement caused favorable as well as unfavorable reactions within the community.
It was amazing to see support emanating from young people in a little rural mountain town. This shows that our young people are aware of the racial issues in our country, are caring, using their independent thinking skills, and have well developed moral compasses.
They are, sadly, inheriting a world filled with divisiveness and hate caused by adults. Fortunately our mountain communities have valuable neighboring resources to tap into such as the Adirondack Diversity Initiative and John Brown Lives!, both organizations that offer educational programs, films,speakers, and collaborative efforts to increase diversity in the region and promotion of social justice and human rights.
We must use these resources not only in the communities, but in the local schools to build the future of better, stronger and more compassionate communities where all people can feel at home. Right now, however, it is imperative that we work on eliminating the systemic racism so prevalent across our country by opening our minds, engaging in continuous education regarding social injustices, becoming more compassionate and supportive.
We have a long ways to go, but with students like these chalk artists, I feel encouraged to know their hearts and minds are in the right place. There is hope with children who care to make a difference. I'm a retired educator and parent.
BETSY COMEAU
Long Lake
NCCS scholarship awarded
TO THE EDITOR: The Catholic Daughters of Champlain, Court Lily of the Mohawk 1451, gives a $500 scholarship to a graduating senior from Northeastern Clinton Central School District each year.
The senior chosen this year was Logan Gooley from Champlain.
Our court would like to extend our sincere congratulations and wish him well in his future endeavors.
KIM TROMBLEY
Regent, Court Lily of the Mohawk 1451
Champlain
