No truth found
TO THE EDITOR: In regard to the police satellite station on Margaret Street:
According to the Mayor's Office, it was to combat drug dealers and to enhance citizen-police relations. It was going to be almost free.
At City Hall, I stated concerns about expense and how the best way to combat drug sales was by cameras and undercover officers.
To my surprise, plans were already completed. I have looked in the window of this substation, two people are usually just sitting there. The mayor recently had a puff piece in the Press-Republican about it.
Everything he said could be accomplished one-quarter mile away on Pine Street, with no extra cost to the taxpayer.
I understand that the rental is $33,600 a year, with the employees on payroll it could cost up to $150,000 yearly.
At a forum on the rental registry law, the room was full of people who opposed it, except the mayor and three city councilors and a couple of citizens.
The mayor and councilors went to another room for discussions. What happened to the Open Meetings Law? In the end, tenants will pay for the registry, extra people will have to be hired.
Questioned later, it was evident that the mayor did not know what was in the registry law. Questioned on WIRY, the mayor said that the registry law would only cost $1 a month. It was not true.
The county board rejected the Durkee Lot plan. The business people downtown don't want it. In a slap to all landlords who pay millions in taxes, our city is practically giving the property away with tax breaks to an outside company.
On Craigslist, there are over 300 apartments available in the greater Plattsburgh area. There is no shortage. The mayor's great accomplishment: he has fired some people.
JACK BILOW
Plattsburgh
They rocked it
TO THE EDITOR: On May 26, I trudged alongside my co-workers to receive my first COVID-19 test. One of our testers, Lisa, RN approached and though wearing a mask and face shield, I could see empathy in her eyes. Gently she administered a cotton swab up my nose, until it hit a nerve causing a headache, for a split second.
Many of us were frightened to be tested, much less two times per week. Our testers were nervous, knowing that not only did they have to administer a painful, albeit brief test to their friends/colleagues, but that they were exposing themselves to all 330 co-workers. And, what would the results bring? Have we exposed our elderly residents? What happens if half of our staff are positive and can’t work for two weeks, like many other nursing homes in the nation?
Despite the unknowns, we did it. We did it for our residents, patients and each other. And when New York State Department of Health visited for a Focused Infection Control COVID-19 Survey on June 10, we rocked it. Surveyors stated that we were in “substantial compliance” and no deficiencies were cited. This is 100 percent due to our staff and our top-notch infection control practices.
Our fear and trepidation weren’t for nothing. Our staff changed their lives for our residents. As our region re-opens, we stay vigilant. The staff have owned their role in this pandemic. They are coming in for their shifts, working overtime, wearing PPE when they grocery shop.
To say that this experience has changed our lives is an understatement. I don’t think any of us will ever be the same. But we’re embracing that change, and enthusiastically so.
Though we wear masks all day, everyday, we can still see the smile in each other’s eyes.
SANDY GEDDES
Community Relations Coordinator
Meadowbrook Healthcare
Plattsburgh
Continue the success
TO THE EDITOR: I am supporting Mr. Colin Read for re-election as mayor of the City of Plattsburgh.
Mr. Read took the reins of Plattsburgh city government in January 2017.
Almost immediately he was met with Moody’s reduction in the city’s bond rating. Do Plattsburgh citizens remember that piece of history?
The reason for the poor bond rating was the city’s poor fiscal showing over the previous decade, which included several years of actual deficit spending. Remember, we had no fund balance when Mr. Read took over.
Saying he expected this, Mr. Read rolled up his sleeves and did the needful; he revamped the budget and the city’s spending, not exactly rocket science but a direction that took nerve and determination. We have been headed on a positive financial pathway during his first term. We are actually looking at growth with the state’s approval of our Downtown Revitalization Initiative.
Yes, that project has drawn much discussion from people who want to preserve a stagnant parking lot. Interesting no one else can come forward with an alternative sustainable plan to improve the economics of our city.
We are a landlocked community; there is no more vacant city property to the south, west or north of us. It has all been developed and is thriving for those who had the vision.
To our city’s east we have our beautiful lake sitting there with much vacant land waiting to be made more user friendly and enjoyable with a positive economic impact for the city. I don’t want our taxes to keep increasing.
I live on a fixed income now that all in our household are retired. We are crazy not to expand our tax base with a new development on Durkee Street that will benefit the citizens of our city. Parking isn’t going away; it’s being redistributed, which is better for all of us.
We should bring in more city dwellers as well and open that vacant, withering property that leads right to the edge of Lake Champlain. The man with the vision, the knowledge of economic gains and losses, and has the desire to put his economic expertise into helping our city of Plattsburgh is Mr. Colin Read. We need a financial mind, not just a wanna-be with little real economic savvy.
Hasn’t anyone wondered and questioned how the Town of Plattsburgh obtained their financial perch?
It’s time for the city of Plattsburgh to reach higher and it’s imperative to re-elect Mr. Colin Read so he can continue his vision for the financial solvency and success of the city of Plattsburgh.
PEGGY DEGRANDPRE
Plattsburgh
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.