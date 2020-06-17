Proud of Colin
TO THE EDITOR: I am writing to support Mayor Colin Read in the Democratic Primary for mayor on June 23.
Being a leader is a challenging role, decisions need to be made in conjunction with staff and the community that some will like, some will be indifferent to, and other will dislike. Overall, using statistics and a gentle persuasion Mayor Read, promotes a spirit of cooperation that will prevail.
Mayor Read, over his short 3½ years in his position, has brought the city finances under control after starting with an almost exhausted fund balance, provided a reduced tax rate amongst the fiscal constraints to help keep city residents in their homes, implemented an effective repaving plan to repair roads on a more consistent basis, and instituted an energy surcharge for Bitcoin companies that consume a huge amount of electricity thereby protecting our low electric rates.
Also, he has complied with New York state mandates to expand shared services with the county and other municipalities, and had the courage to plant the seed of joining with the town for a unified and stronger Plattsburgh.
And, most recently, Mayor Read has lead with compassion and empathy through the viral scare that threatened people’s health and devastated the fiscal well-being of many; and through the peaceful protests with threats of a criminal element under the guise of protesting that was intent on making its way from other areas to our beautiful city.
Through his continued leadership as mayor, the resilience of the city residents and businesses will overcome regardless of what the perceived or threat is. Join me in voting for Mayor Read to be our Democratic candidate for mayor.
DARLENE EDDY
Plattsburgh
Doesn't like Andy
TO THE EDITOR: During difficult times such as these we need to work together more than ever.
This is especially true for our elected officials. Unfortunately for our great state, Governor Andrew Cuomo appears to be more interested in getting his daily 15 minutes of fame and continuing ridiculous partisan politics than alleviating the economic strain felt by individuals and businesses throughout New York. Governor Cuomo has proven that he is more interested in pleasing wealthy liberal elites in New York City than focusing on the safety of all citizens of the state.
This is why in November, I plan to vote for Elise Stefanik to ensure her track record of bipartisan results will continue to benefit the North Country. While in office, Congresswoman Stefanik has worked across the aisle to secure numerous wins for the North Country. Unlike Governor Cuomo, Elise has proven that she is working around the clock to ensure that the needs and interests of every individual are taken into consideration. Her efforts to work with any individual from any political affiliation shows that she is willing to do anything in the best interests of our region.
When you go to the polls in November, remember Elise’s track record and how she consistently puts the needs and interests of the North Country first. Elise is someone who deserves to be one of our elected representatives, unlike Andrew Cuomo, who should stop fooling around with his brother, Chris, on CNN, and quarantine himself in his basement.
CHRIS KELLEY
Malone
Time for action
TO THE EDITOR: Modern living requires modern infrastructure. To be a fully participating member of modern society means having equal access to cellular and broadband connectivity for all communities.
As a lifelong resident in this region and outspoken advocate for an expansion of this essential service, it is more evident than ever that we do more to advance expansion of Internet and cell service throughout the North Country.
As president of the Adirondack Association of Towns and Villages, I have collaborated with countless elected officials, business leaders, and residents to help advance better connectivity in the North Country. These efforts have provided ample research and data for all necessary stakeholders to act.
This month, supervisors from Warren, Washington, Essex, and Saratoga counties will use this information to pass a resolution calling for regulatory changes that loosen restrictions for infrastructure development. Advancement of this topic can no longer be slowed by red tape and regulatory bureaucracy.
In concert with this overwhelming call for action, I will be contacting Governor Cuomo urging him to release findings of the Upstate Cellular Coverage Task Force and implement that resolution immediately. I urge all interested stakeholders to do the same.
MATTHEW SIMPSON
Supervisor, Town of Horicon
President, Adirondack Association of Towns and Villages
Brant Lake
Try to help
TO THE EDITOR: One has to absorb some responsibility.
To create a shift, assimilate guilt into oneself for being a part of the cumulative monster that lead to a person feeling entitled to squash the life out of someone right under his knee. Acknowledge as your own the institutional lunacy that propelled someone else to drive into a children’s playground and shoot with a real gun a youth that had a toy gun. Accept responsibility for a shot in the back that reminded one of Harper Lee’s Tom Robinson being shot in the back. And on and on.
Now, after absorbing culpability, ask what other inhumanity we are letting slip by. I myself do not like to drive through Dannemora because the windowless wall bothers me. I am reminded that I like to see the sky, and I think of those who don’t get to see the sky.
Another scenario: has anyone been troubled by the pitiful cries of a dog crated most hours of the 24 in a day? I have several times in the past and felt quite helpless, perhaps like those standing nearby in Minneapolis a few weeks ago.
One more: all year I take my grocery carts back into stores and usually grab someone else’s on the way in as well. Consider doing this, at least in temperatures above 80 and below 30. Has it struck you that perhaps it shouldn’t only be one person doing this, now even in fresh air having to work somehow in a mask. And on and on.
One final thought; Angela Davis will be receiving the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute’s Shuttlesworth Award on Juneteenth, June 19, 2020. Consider either registering for online attendance or acquiring and reading one of her books.
JENNIFER BRYAN
Plattsburgh
