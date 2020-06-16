Not an advocate
TO THE EDITOR: I am privileged to live in the Adirondack Park with easy access to hunting, fishing, boating and hiking. I am worried about the impact of climate change on my recreational activities.
The National Wildlife Federation’s website provides a wealth of specific information about climate change, the influence of temperature increases for land and water. Weather patterns, droughts and heatwaves have been researched. The New York State DEC website contains information about climate change and lists our natural resources, agriculture, tourism and water supply as some of the areas negatively impacted.
Specific to our area, extreme weather will increase pests, ticks, deer ticks and winter ticks, probably more Lyme disease, and pathogens that create disease. Moose are distressed by warmer temperatures. Droughts cause increases in midges which transmit HD (hemorrhagic disease) causing white tailed deer to lose appetite, develop fever, extensive bleeding and parish. Disease carrying mosquitos thrive, in New York West Nile virus.
Growing seasons change, vegetation types shift northwards, 177/305 bird types have expanded 35 miles north. Ponds dry up, affecting waterfowl. Brook trout and walleye require cool, clean water. Warm waters influence upstream habits. Damaging sea lampreys have increased.
I cannot fully explain the destruction with the brevity of this letter.
It is clear, we need state support for initiatives to tackle climate change. While in the New York State Assembly, Dan Stec voted against the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, which had grant money for farmers. How is this possible for someone who advocates for people in the North Country?
Kimberly Davis is running against Dan Stec for State Senate for the 45th District. She is an advocate of sensible, practical climate change legislation. She understands that hunting, fishing, hiking, and boating are important to us. Outdoor recreation is part of our lifestyle. Vote Kimberly Davis.
WILLIAM BEREZA
Saranac
Colin has strength
TO THE EDITOR: What Mayor Colin Read has accomplished is undeniably important; who he is, the quality of his leadership, is equally, if not more important.
Edmund G. Burke, 1729-97, Irish statesman, put it this way:
“Your legislator owes you, not his industry only, but his judgment; and he betrays instead of serving you if he sacrifices it to your opinion.”
Especially in these terrifying days, we need Colin’s proven leadership. He is a decent and approachable, forward-looking man; he works steadily through the despair of tough days, and has developed a thick skin against the barbs of those who, although they have not walked in his moccasins, as I have, seek nonetheless to disparage him personally and denigrate his accomplishments.
He makes himself available to those who have questions and nowadays answers his own phone.
Colin daily continues to demonstrate his financial acumen and enormous strength of purpose. I value his character, his proven abilities, and the integrity that illuminate everything that he does. Please join me in giving him the opportunity to continue to serve us.
We need proven leadership. We need Colin Read as our mayor. Re-elect Colin Read mayor of the City of Plattsburgh.
SALLY SEARS-MACK
Plattsburgh
Colin makes decisions
TO THE EDITOR: I am asking that all Democratic voters cast their votes for Mayor Colin Read in the primary election to be held June 23.
He has demonstrated the leadership qualities that are necessary to lead Plattsburgh city government. He has produced balanced budgets that have led to a decrease in the property tax mil rate for the first time in many years. The city streets are getting paved at an accelerated rate on a long-term paving schedule.
He brought about legislation that ensured that crypto-coin miners would pay their fair share of the electric rate in the winter. Mayor Read is committed to providing a better Plattsburgh experience for both residents and visitors alike. He is an advocate for social justice, economic opportunity, gender and racial equality.
Presently we are being faced with the COVID-19 crisis and the financial pitfalls it is creating for our city. If we are to be successful in dealing with our situation, we need to have experienced mayoral leadership. Colin Read is the only candidate who has the proven ability to lead the city through these difficult times.
Colin has demonstrated that he has the fortitude to make the right decisions and to carry them out. This is the leadership that we will need if we are to get to the other side of this crisis successfully. This is not the time for a learning by trial experience.
I hope you will all join me in voting for the most qualified and capable candidate for mayor, Colin Read. A proven leader who can balance the budget and keep our taxes from rising unnecessarily.
JEFF MOORE
Plattsburgh
No more gear
TO THE EDITOR: Good morning, North Country. I am assuming that you have visual media devices. Every single one of them showed the apprehension, confinement, judgement and execution of another person of color. Are we happy with the policing of you and your fellow Americans?
Let me ask this. We spend ruinous amounts of money on gear and weapons and nearly nothing on psychological training and public relations, why?
We the paying public have failed our law enforcers, requiring them to face the kinds of situations that needs self control and practice at it. This requires that more money be spent on the officers' education and good pay incentives and less on tactical gear.
Perhaps growing empathetic souls instead of glutted armories might serve our communities better.
ROBERT JEWELL
Morrisonville
Class was honored
TO THE EDITOR: How happy I was when I went around the Route 22 curve by Peru Central School to see how they posted the 2020 graduating class on the fence.
What a wonderful way to recognize the children for a job well done.
Congratulations. That's making lemonade out of lemons. Check it out.
MARY BETRUS
Peru
More good cops
TO THE EDITOR: Talk reality. For every bad cop there are probably one thousand or more good cops, caring about the communities they protect, and depending upon our support for them and their wives and children.
Yes, there are those who are prone to excessive violence, are racially prejudiced, and are short tempered. We need to be openly aware of violations, be quick to remove violators from public contact, and thoroughly vet, retrain, demote and/or dismiss, as necessary, and insure the proper punishment for criminal actions.
Let us not eliminate the good, the dedicated, the self-sacrificing law enforcement officers for the inappropriate actions of the few.
DAVE "DOC" COMEGYS SR.
AuSable Forks
