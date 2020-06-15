Beware Trump show
TO THE EDITOR: During Donald Trump’s presidency, many senior administration officials have either been fired or resigned because their loyalty to the man waivered.
President Trump has filled these critical positions with people who have pledged their allegiance to him first and foremost. President Trump can now be assured that the attorney general prioritizes the president’s personal legal interests above the country’s. The Secretary of State stands first in line to protect the president’s business interests abroad. The Secretary of Defense allows the president to blur the distinctions between soldiers and police.
Additionally, Republican senators behave like trained circus animals responding to the ring leader’s commands. And don’t forget the adoring gazes of the ever-obedient vice president.
Now, with the main actors in place, the country fractured and divided, the free press branded as fake news, this wanna-be king, striving for absolute authority, is making every move toward self-preservation in November. His tactics also include depressing voter registration and mail-in ballots.
If Donald Trump loses the November election, does anyone believe he will accept the results? Last week Trump proved his attorney general and Secretary of Defense were willing to use armed guards to clear protestors from Lafayette Park to stage a photo-op. This may be a preview for the Trump show in November should Joe Biden win the presidential election.
Trump is not likely to let the Constitution constrain his quest for power. Whatever spine that’s left in Congress must assure Americans that our democracy can endure.
KENNETH ADAMS
Plattsburgh
Don't go back
TO THE EDITOR: The unsigned Speakout entitled “Canadians” published in the Press-Republican on Friday, June 5 is racist and should not have been published.
It is akin to telling blacks to go back to Africa.
DAVID GRAHAM
Morrisonville
No neck holds
TO THE EDITOR: To Mayor Colin Read, in your speech at the George Floyd protest you said you would be reviewing the policy of the police department.
I suggest to you to prohibit Plattsburgh Police officers from using neck restraints.
At the protest, I asked four police officers “ does the Plattsburgh Police Department allow choke holds or neck restraints?”
The first officer said he received no training of choke holds, but he was taught carotid pressure. The second and third officers I asked the same question. They were standing together. They did not speak but both shook their heads, simultaneously, no. The fourth officer said we don’t choke hold and any neck is the same as using my gun.
One of my interpretations is maybe the vocabulary of my question is not correct. Any profession has its own jargon, the police are no different. Troubling to me is my view that perhaps the officers as an organization are confused about what kind of restraint is permitted.
Please prohibit the use of carotid pressure or any neck restraint. Such a regulation in Minneapolis would have prevented the death of George Floyd. Clarify for the members of the Plattsburgh Police Department that neck restraints are prohibited. Please provide them with a definitive regulation.
While I am not a resident of the city, I believe the City of Plattsburgh can set the standard for Clinton County law enforcement.
STEPHEN CAHILL
Peru
Colin makes decisions
TO THE EDITOR: I want to thank Mayor Colin Read for his commitment to taking action on climate change.
The mayor, the city and many citizen groups have become active participants in the Climate Smart Communities in New York state because of that commitment.
I also want to thank the mayor for the thankless job of addressing the serious financial difficulties the city faced when he came into office in 2017 and the city was almost broke, yet had a high tax rate. Those are difficult decisions; it is impossible to make everyone happy and there rarely is a single right answer.
I have not seen any other candidate explain how they would have dealt with or continue to deal with our fiscal limitations. In addition, I do not know the DRI proposal in detail, but the goal of having people work, live, and shop downtown is essential for a vibrant city. I certainly don’t mind removing an unattractive parking lot in prime downtown land.
A similar effort occurred successfully in the city I moved from. I believe the mayor and the council are acting in good faith, especially given the process they inherited, and I know Mayor Read sincerely cares about this city.
Finally, I appreciate the mayor’s and the City Council’s leadership in responding to the COVID pandemic. I will be voting for Mayor Read and I encourage you to do so.
RICHARD SPINDLER
Plattsburgh
Elise knows voters
TO THE EDITOR: Elise Stefanik knows that the voters in her district are really stupid. She knows that she can tell them she's fighting for them, right from the pow-wow at Camp David where she was the lone, but stalwart, female.
Her invitation to join the other Trump sycophants was a reward for her shrill and cranky opposition to impeachment, where her school-girl countenance belied the venom from her lips. She knows that making Wall Street strong will resonate with the farmers in the North Country.
Mocking military leaders and asking them to fire weapons on peaceful protests is exactly what the soldiers at Fort Drum want to hear from their commander in chief, according to Elise. She knows that she can say contradicting things because her voters won't care or won't remember.
According to her press releases, she's quoted saying, "I support the constitutional right to peacefully protest," even as her hero Donald Trump orders the firing of tear-gas and rubber bullets at a peaceful protest in front of the White House.
But we're too stupid to see the irony. She has no problem with the brandishing of a Bible solely for a photo op, but she pretends to be a caring Christian. If only we were smart enough to see through her duplicity. If only.
POLLY WINDELS
Milton
