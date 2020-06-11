Don't be afraid
TO THE EDITOR: Not many have been accused of sexual misconduct as many times as Trump has; maybe Jeffrey Epstein.
Trump has lied many times (17,000) to the American people. Trump is extremely arrogant. Trump has stiffed contractors. Trump has stiffed workers. Trump cut off medical treatment for his very sick nephew. Trump is involved in dozens of lawsuits against him.
Nobody has ever been as incompetent as president as he is. Trump hates the truth. Trump fires truth tellers in his administration.
Trump hates news reporters who ask legitimate questions. Trump encourages division in our country. Trump bates his base by hating immigrants.
Trump fires experts in the vaccine field because they don't promote his hydroxychloroquine treatment.
This is the man who the Russians helped and Fox News followers voted for, and we are stuck with this incompetent who now suggests injecting disinfectants to cure coronavirus.
"To announce that there must be no criticism of the president, or that we are to stand by the president, right or wrong, is not only unpatriotic and servile, but is morally treasonable to the American public," Teddy Roosevelt, 1918.
That begs the question,"why are the spineless Republicans, with the exception of Mitt Rommney, afraid of this incompetent?
JOE DeMARCO
Jay
Elise is bipartisan
TO THE EDITOR: Congresswoman Elise Stefanik’s commitment to her work across the aisle will continue to secure wins for the North Country.
Elise currently holds the 14th place of the most bipartisan members of Congress. With representative Stefanik watching over the NY-21 district to guarantee success in our lives, our community has built up an enriched area for every citizen of our district to succeed.
Under Elise, there have been many advancements and improvements throughout our North Country, because of her dedication and efforts to ensure that the industries in the North Country continue to prosper.
Elise has proven that she will continue to work tirelessly with members of all political parties to ensure that the effective policies are developed in favor of the North Country. Her bipartisan track record has allowed for businesses in our communities to grow and develop exponentially.
In our community, a bipartisan leader is integral for our businesses and industries to flourish. That is why I will be voting for Elise Stefanik this November. Her ability to work with anyone allows for effective leadership and strong results.
Elise is the right person to represent our interests.
ROSE DEBUQUE
Plattsburgh
Elise is supported
TO THE EDITOR: I first started supporting Elise Stefanik when she first ran for office in 2014 because I felt that she truly wanted to represent the needs and interests of the North Country.
Six years later, I continue to support her because she has not let the big-wig bureaucrats in D.C. change her character and integrity. Just as she was in 2014, Elise is an honest, bipartisan representative that truly cares about each and every one of her constituents.
Throughout her time in office, she has proven that her intention is to protect the needs and interests of the North Country and our nation as whole. Before each vote, you can tell that she thoughtfully considered any implications that her vote could have on our families.
And when the going gets tough, we can count on Elise to stand up for what is right and to speak out against issues that will not benefit our communities here in the North Country.
Let me conclude by saying that each year when November rolls around it is a no-brainer that I will be casting my vote for Elise Stefanik. I know that she will fight for us in Washington, where she constantly proves her intention to create a better community for all.
WILLIAM CREIGHTON
Plattsburgh
Elise is venomous
TO THE EDITOR: Today I had the opportunity to view a fundraiser letter from the Honorable Elise Stefanik.
The rhetoric, the tone, the venom against “radical leftist” and the partisan biased language demeans the value of a Harvard education and causes one to question the leadership of Elise.
A leader needs to have convictions and stand for moral and principled ideas. We can disagree on political ideas in a reasonable and enlightened way. Yet Elise follows the tone of the president to be divisive, immoral, untruthful, and a destroyer of the principles of the founding fathers of this country.
I do not want to overturn a past election, what I want is the Republican Party to stand up to Donald Trump, many of whom mocked and ridiculed him prior to his ascending to the throne, and demonstrate they place the principles of democracy above subservient loyalty to the president and their abject hunger for power.
Stefanik, rather than seeking donations based on her goals and record, she seeks to obtain funds by falsely characterizing her opponents and descending to the gutter along with her leader. I am saddened that our local representative, who hides from public meetings and misstated to the public that she was a long-time resident of Willsboro, continues to act like a lap dog for the current administration.
REGINALD BEDELL
Willsboro
