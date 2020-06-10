Colin works hard
TO THE EDITOR: The citizens of the city of Plattsburgh have been fortunate to have a mayor who is keenly interested in the future of our city. Colin Read takes his position seriously by working long hours doing what is best for Plattsburgh.
Members of the Common Council have expressed their support for him because of his dedication to his job. That kind of support gets things done.
Our city needs a person like Colin to continue with the job of keeping our city up to date.
We have come a long ways in the three-and-half years. In 2020, he has responded quickly to the coronavirus and saved lives in our city.
Whether you vote with an absentee ballot or early voting, June 13-19, or on Primary Day, June 23, vote for Colin Read's re-election in the Democratic Primary.
NORM and KAY VOTRAW
Plattsburgh
Cheers for Elise
TO THE EDITOR: Cheers to Congresswoman Elise Stefanik and the group of bipartisan legislators in the House and Senate who cosponsored the State and Municipal Assistance for Recovery and Transition (SMART) Fund.
This fund provides $500 billion dollars to state, municipal and tribal governments. The closure of businesses have decreased government tax revenue while spending has increased with unexpected expenses related to combating COVID-19.
This is the perfect, bipartisan alternative, that can replace the $3 trillion stimulus bill that Nancy Pelosi tried to push through. Pelosi’s bill would have pushed federal takeover of elections, provided aid to sanctuary cities, and released prisoners.
The SMART fund funding can be used to ensure governments provide the essential services we rely upon. Thank you, Elise, and all the members that are leading the charge. During this time, it is great to see bi-partisan cooperation that focuses on addressing the issues and doesn’t pack legislation with political agenda.
RILEY SARTWELL
Peru
Colin can lead
TO THE EDITOR: It has been quite some time since I lived and owned a business in the city of Plattsburgh.
I certainly miss the region and have maintained lifelong friendships with some of the great people who call the North Country their home. Two are running on the Democratic ticket for mayor and I have the utmost respect for both of them. Mayor Colin Read is the one who would earn my vote.
I sought advice from Colin when I served as a budget administrator for a community college district in Oregon. He has a clear understanding of economics, the budget process and, most importantly, the need to prioritize limited resources to best serve the community. It is beyond me that this position is being challenged when he managed to balance a budget from an inherited deficit and lower the tax rate for the City of Plattsburgh.
Of course, he has been required to make some tough decisions, but Colin is pragmatic in bringing fiscal responsibility necessary to attract new economic development in the city. He is also caring, empathetic and has always remained actively engaged in the community activities.
He possesses the rare combination of being a visionary and an effective manager when it comes to implementing strategic plans. He sees opportunities, yet understands the mechanics of operations well enough to ensure contingencies are always in place to deal with challenging situations. He is quick to act and do what is best for the City of Plattsburgh.
I can’t think of anyone better prepared to lead the city to a social and economic recovery from this pandemic over the next four years. I encourage my friends in Plattsburgh to support Colin Read for mayor.
RICK LEIBOWITZ
The Dalles, Oregon
Paddling has changed
TO THE EDITOR: June is Celebrate Paddling month in the Adirondacks, but it will look a lot different this year because of COVID-19.
Starting three years ago, outfitters, guides, community leaders, students and more have teamed up each June to participate in clinics, guided trips, races and river clean-ups across the Tri-Lakes region of the Adirondack Park.
The goal of Celebrate Paddling ADK is in the name, it's an occasion to acknowledge the incredible role that paddling plays in communities across the Adirondacks and the Northern Forest as a whole. Paddling supports local economies, strengthens our bond with nature and keeps us physically and mentally healthy.
The realities and uncertainties associated with COVID-19 mean that this year's Celebrate Paddling month will shift to a dispersed set of activities. Already, we know that some of the bigger events like the Adirondack SUP Festival, the Raquette River Clean-Up Day and the Celebrate Paddling Invitational won't be happening.
Much of this year's schedule is in flux as we try to establish what activities are allowed under current New York State COVID guidance. We promise to keep you in the loop; follow Celebrate Paddling ADK on Facebook for updates, or visit celebratepaddlingadk.com.
We are working on virtual activities, and some of the smaller events, community paddles and demonstrations, for example, may take place as originally planned. We’re also working collectively to provide tools for clean-up activities if you’re interested in volunteering.
We do know for certain that paddling remains one of the best outdoor physical distancing activities. The Tri-Lakes region offers incredible opportunities for canoeing, kayaking and stand-up paddle boarding, and while we may not be able to celebrate these opportunities in larger groups, we can still get on the water.
JASON SMITH, Adirondack Lakes and Trails Outfitters
BRIAN McDONNELL, Mac’s Canoe Livery
MORGAN RYAN, St. Regis Canoe Outfitters
ANNE FLECK, Raquette River Outfitters
KARRIE THOMAS, Northern Forest Canoe Trail
Waitsfield, Vt.
