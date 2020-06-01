Not in Constitution
TO THE EDITOR: I walked into Lowe's in Plattsburgh on the afternoon of May 26. Following guidance issued by scientific experts and public health professionals at the CDC, I wore a face mask and made sure to steer clear of my fellow shoppers. I was happy to see other customers also wearing face masks and making an effort to maintain a safe distance from others.
Then, out of the corner of my eye, I spotted a man not wearing a mask. Not long thereafter, I noticed another man entering the store, also unmasked. While I did not exchange words with either individual, I can only speculate that they harbor some ideological opposition to wearing masks. After all, this public health crisis is now more than two months old. Unless these individuals have been living under a rock, they must understand the pivotal role face masks play in stemming the spread of the virus.
Let’s say these individuals are ideologically opposed to wearing face masks because they believe doing so is a violation of their constitutional rights. By this logic, we should all be allowed to take any action we please regardless of the potential harm posed to others. Is this really a position you want to take? If someone else’s selfish behavior put your life at risk, would you just sit there and say, “Well, it’s their constitutional right to endanger my life. There’s nothing I can do about it.”
Many of the people who voice opposition to face masks identify as conservatives. Fine. Many profess a reverence for the Constitution. Okay. But where in the Constitution does it say any of us are allowed to endanger the lives of others with impunity? I’m no lawyer, but I doubt very much the framers of the Constitution, many of them morally compromised by their involvement in African American slavery, intended the nation’s fundamental instrument of government to be weaponized in such a way.
I suspect most conservatives are not secretly hoping to spread COVID19 to total strangers at Lowe's. I also suspect most of them know that the Constitution confers no rights that would potentially allow one individual or group to endanger the life or liberty of others. So, if you know that by not wearing a mask you are potentially contributing to the spread of the virus, and the continuation of the economic disaster the pandemic unleashed, why wouldn’t you wear one? Why not err on the side of caution?
The Constitution will be of no help if you are hooked up to a ventilator, suffering permanent respiratory impairment and other long-term effects of COVID19, or dead. You may see wearing a mask as an infringement on your rights, but what matters more, your life, or your liberty? If you contract COVID19, you may end up with neither.
CLARENCE HALL JR.
Morrisonville
We need love
TO THE EDITOR: The numbers are numbing. Day in, day out the body count is front-page news.
Social distancing seems our savior for six feet apart beats six feet under. Better still we seek shelter in place. Stay at home stay alive.
Yet still we are dying, slowly suffocating from anti-social attitudes that confuse social with social-ism, individuality with ego-centrism. We all are social creatures, not created for singularity.
Love one another or die.
PAUL HELLER
Plattsburgh
State legislator helped
TO THE EDITOR: Residents have a very valuable advocate in Assembyman Billy Jones' office.
I was getting nowhere in resolving a tricky insurance issue. Scott in the office took care of the issue successfully and quickly. My coverage was restored in hours.
Thank you, Scott.
JOSEPH SWINYER
Plattsburgh
Vet did best
TO THE EDITOR: On Memorial Day, my mother was at the cemetery in Paul Smiths when her Chiweenie was attacked by a German shepherd and severely injured.
At the nearest trooper barracks, the search began to find a veterinarian that would help her precious Casper. After many phone calls, which took some time, Northway Animal Emergency Clinic was found and they began their journey: over two hours and 115 miles with Casper screaming the whole way.
There was not one veterinarian closer that was open or on call that could be found to help. It was a holiday.
Casper's injuries were too severe and we lost that precious, joyous light from our lives. One of the hardest things to bear is how much suffering he had to endure before he could get help.
The dedicated People at Northway Animal Emergency Clinic understand that theirs is a profession that can't dictate hours, because lives could always be at stake. It took approximately an hour for the on-call vet to help my mother and her beloved Casper. They were professional, compassionate and they were there.
We will always be grateful that they chose to help and end his suffering.
HEIDI BENWARE
Crown Point
Colin loves city
TO THE EDITOR: I am writing this letter in support of Colin Read’s re-election for mayor of the City of Plattsburgh.
I first met Colin before he was mayor, in 2015, when he helped a group of us set up a not-for-profit called Plattsburgh Blues and Jazz, with the idea that bringing in music to the area will increase the community connection and bring culture into downtown. Five years later we continue to bring in award winning international artists into Plattsburgh, placing it on the musical map as a go to city. But it’s not just the music, the art, but building a community with a sense of a place to thrive and belong.
I know Colin Read as an intelligent, honest and dedicated individual who has the highest aspiration for the health, prosperity and culture of this city. The city has changed for the better in the past four years, not only socially but also financially. The city is now solvent with much of the dept paid off, its bond rating improved and yet taxes were able to be reduced. The city is more vibrant, and businesses have been growing with plans to further improve the city center.
I fully support Colin Read and know that he has always had the best interest of the city at heart and has proven that he has both the financial skills, as well as the experience, to help us steer through what is going to be difficult times ahead.
LAURA CARBONE, MD
Plattsburgh
Colin works hard
TO THE EDITOR: Colin Read became mayor of Plattsburgh at a time when property owners had experienced year after year of bloated budgets and tax increases.
The relationship between the administration, its unions and the city’s retirees was acrimonious. It was time for change and Colin’s decisive win gave city residents hope.
The past three years have not been easy but definitive action on the part of the mayor and council set a new course for the city. Budgets were reigned in, personnel needs were evaluated, relationships mended, problems anticipated and solved, and new ideas welcomed.
We now prepare for a new election. The issues before the voters of Plattsburgh are different than they were in 2017. These are difficult times when we are all worried about our health and safety and our financial well being. No one really knows what the next year will bring. It is a time when we need experienced leadership from all our elected officials.
I have known Colin for more than 15 years. He is an economist, an attorney and one of the hardest working individuals I have ever known. I urge you to vote for Colin Read in the Democratic primary election on Tuesday, June 23rd. He is what Plattsburgh needs now and for the future.
HERB CARPENTER
Plattsburgh
Vote for change
TO THE EDITOR: Imagine if you had a child who would make up self-serving stories that were not true? Or give you false information?
Moreover, imagine your child never admitted that they were wrong or made a mistake? Instead, that child would deflect blame or blame someone else.
Now you know how Donald's parents must have felt.
In an opinion piece in the New York Times, Thomas Friedman asked Dov Seidman, the founder and chairman of both the ethics and compliance company LRN and the How Institute for Society, which promotes values-based leadership, had to say about truth and leadership:
Great leaders trust people with the truth. And they make hard decisions guided by values and principles, not just politics, popularity or short-term profits. Great leaders understand that when so many vulnerable and scared people are so willing, so quickly, to put their livelihoods and even their lives in their leaders' hands, and make sacrifices asked of them, they expect the truth and nothing but the truth in return.
Leaders who trust people with the truth are trusted more in return. But you better not betray my trust by not telling me the truth when I have literally put my life in your hands. The leaders we will remember from this crisis are those who put more shared truth into our world, not muddied it. And those who put more trust into our world and not eroded it. In my view, trust is the only legal performance-enhancing drug. Whenever there is more trust in a company, country or community, good things happen.
We are at a crossroad, do we continue with the current leader who puts self before all, surrounds himself with sycophants and removes all who speak the truth or we do we vote for change?
Think about this in November.
ANDREW SAJOR
Plattsburgh
Get behind Colin
TO THE EDITOR: I am writing to express my support for the reelection of Colin Read for mayor of the City of Plattsburgh.
We live in unprecedented times and the city is facing at least ywo years of unprecedented financial stress. Colin is the one candidate who has the experience, skill and needs no learning curve to lead the city during this financial crisis. He is a full tenured Professor at SUNY Plattsburgh, with a Ph.D. in economics, a successful business owner and serves on the boards of a bank and a NASDAQ-traded company where he is regarded as a financial expert.
Colin, proved himself as highly qualified and capable of running this city when, upon his election as mayor, he was handed a large structural budget deficit. Unwilling to impose a large tax increase on property owners and businesses, he worked with the City Council and restructured city services, balanced the budget, and rebuilt the city’s emergency fund. He capped that all off by providing taxpayers a tax rate reduction in 2019.
What I like about Colin is that he is always professional in his thinking and decision making, doesn't make empty promises, is open to suggestions, and manages city resources to maintain the quality of life that we all enjoy here.
Finally, if you believe that past behavior is a good prediction of future behavior. Re-elect Colin Read. He will work tirelessly on your behalf, control budget growth, work to reduce your property taxes, and create once again a healthy financial future for Plattsburgh.
IRA BARBELL
Plattsburgh City Council, Ward 1
