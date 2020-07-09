Consider the air
TO THE EDITOR: I am a retired veterinarian. I worked many years as a private practitioner in mixed animal practice. I finished my career working for the federal government.
My question concerns the air we breathe in the COVID-19 pandemic.
In containment of a contagious respiratory virus in the quine, a private stall is present with a negative pressure air system flowing into super HEPA filters. This has worked repeatedly over time.
This also seems to work for COVID-19 affected inmates in correctional facilities.
Now consider the air present in some hospitals, auditoriums, restaurants, homes, indoor sports arenas, schools, stores, gyms, etc.
The air is circulated and eventually vented. So, the possibility of viral exhaust build-up in these conditions may be real.
WAYNE EVANS
Mooers
