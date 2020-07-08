Tedra gets support
TO THE EDITOR: The 2020 election may be the most crucial election in our lifetime.
At this moment, the voters of the 21st District of the state of New York deserve an appropriate candidate, one who strongly supports the Affordable Care Act, one who stands behind all aspects of science and health during a national pandemic, and one who can forthrightly address the looming climate crisis that is due to human-induced global warming.
Such a candidate is Tedra Cobb, a candidate whose common sense, independent judgement, and dedication to constituents, not to national figures, are vital aspects of her political decision-making.
Tedra Cobb will not vote repeatedly to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Tedra Cobb will hold any national administration accountable for its mistakes. Tedra Cobb will not exhibit outrageous behavior by appearing at a crowded political rally at the time of a spike in coronavirus cases in order to make a political statement.
It is for these very reasons that the voters of the 21st Election District must send Tedra Cobb to Washington as our next representative in Congress in November.
MARTIN GARRELL
Churubusco
Winners are announced
TO THE EDITOR: The Champlain Valley Morgan Horse Association would like to announce our five winners of $600 each to our local graduating seniors for 2020.
They are Rebecca Ford of Clintonville, Kayla Lapier of Schuyler Falls, Emily Mitchell of Plattsburgh, Erin Recor of Chazy, and Colby Velie of Peru.
Congratulations to all of them for their accomplishments during their high-school years. We would also like to announce that because the club was not able to hold our annual horse show on Memorial Day weekend this year we elected to donate food to two local food pantries, one at Dannemora and one at Ellenburg.
We were able to donate over 270 pounds, divided between the two sites, to help our neighbors in need at this time. Thank you to everyone for their support during these trying times.
JUDY VELIE
Vice President, Champlain Valley Morgan Horse Club
Plattsburgh
Good job lauded
TO THE EDITOR: I am writing to let you know all about these people who have been taking care of our needs in times like COVID-19 closures.
Meals on Wheels, JCEO, the DSS Senior Council, the Office of the Aging, Senator Betty Little, Governor Andrew Cuomo and Congresswoman Elise Stefanik are all doing a wonderful job.
Many thanks to all of them.
DONNA TROMBLEY
Plattsburgh
Event was supported
TO THE EDITOR: On Friday, June 26 at 5 p.m. and at 7 p.m., Northern Adirondack Central School District held its 2020 high school graduation ceremonies.
We are thankful to have been able to do this and want to recognize so many people involved in making this event happen. First off, thank you to Mr. Bouchard and all of the custodial and maintenance staff that moved chairs, equipment, the sound system and managed all of the cleaning between and after ceremonies and directed traffic. Thank you to the NAC High School Guidance Counselor Mr. McAfee and high school guidance office assistant Mr. Weiss for organizing all of the diploma and scholarship information and many other details.
Thanks also to the NAC office staff, Mrs. Bilow and Mrs. Lord, for managing the programs, tickets, awards and diplomas, and a big thank you to Mr. Allan Bilow who picks up the programs and awards for us every year. Thank you to our Superintendent Mr. James Knight Jr. and our Board of Education President Mr. Paul Gilmore for speaking and recognizing our students at graduation. Thanks to the New York State Police and to Trooper Miller for their support of our event.
Finally, I would like to thank the students and their families for being so understanding of the limitations we had to manage in order to hold a graduation and recognize our seniors. As always the NAC school community came together and put our students first.
MIKE LOUGHMAN
Ellenburg Depot
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.