Elise wins big
TO THE EDITOR: Elise Stefanik brings home the bacon.
As a member of the House Armed Services Committee, Elise Stefanik cares profoundly for our armed forces. She’s fought hard to make sure all military families are taken care of. This year’s National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) brought big wins for families at Fort Drum and the surrounding businesses.
Stefanik successfully championed Fort Drum as the preferred military base for an East Coast missile defense network. She’s promised that this will bring in thousands of jobs and millions of dollars into the surrounding community and I have faith she will deliver. Especially in the uncertain times we face, the thought of good stable defense jobs for the coming years is deeply reassuring.
She also has done more to make sure the health of our service members and families is of utmost importance. The NDAA increases access to mental healthcare for soldiers, something often overlooked. For those with children, she fought for funding so students can go to schools in the community. Since Fort Drum does not have a school on post, this is a huge win for teachers and students in Jefferson County.
When the NDAA passes Congress this month, Elise Stefanik will have proven she can bring home the bacon. Not only will we continue to have a strong national defense that prepares us to combat Russian and Chinese aggression, we will also have a thriving economy around Fort Drum that takes care of our service members.
AVERY BOWER
Fayetteville
Elise is loved
TO THE EDITOR: As a new American and newcomer to the North Country, I have the greatest privilege to participate in the election this year for the first time in my American life by casting my vote.
I obtained my citizenship shortly before settling in Plattsburgh and, needless to say, I take this responsibility very seriously because this country gave me a future, a home, and the ability to choose a candidate I trust to represent my interests and my community’s. My voice, perhaps considered a murmur in the heavy political machinery, will be echoed to Washington when joined with millions of others voting this November.
Before moving here, I decided to do my homework, as any new resident would. Is the economy declining or prospering? Are there any work opportunities? Is it safe? Throughout my research about this region, I learned more about Congresswoman Elise Stefanik. Since she took office in 2005, her work and dedication to the North Country communities have been exemplary. She contributed to the economic growth of our region by supporting local and new businesses, secured millions in funds and grants in agriculture, health, and border control.
Her dedication and passion to her constituents, her region and her country made national headlines. President Trump called her the rising star of the GOP. Considered a moderate in the Republican party, she earned all her colleagues respect and admiration. As an open bipartisan, Stefanik has even won the president’s trust by naming her one of six chairpersons for the 2020 presidential campaign.
In a very divided country with a map filled by either red or blue, Stefanik is the voice of the center. In a time of uncertainty, turmoil, and social changes we need a feel of security and solidarity. We can only achieve it by voting for her.
NADINE BERBARI
Plattsburgh
Elise keeps promises
TO THE EDITOR: Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is dedicated to protecting our small businesses.
While in office, Elise has kept her promise to put the needs and interests of our community first, constantly using her platform to uplift and support the men and women operating the small businesses that make our community thrive. These mom-and-pop businesses are essential to the success of the North Country, so it is integral that our community elects an individual dedicated to helping those institutions succeed, especially in this economic climate.
For small businesses, struggles and conflicts are expected, especially in these times. However, our community can feel confident that their needs, interests, and voices are heard in Congress because Elise Stefanik is actively listening to the men and women running the small businesses. Her dedication to protecting the economic interests of the North Country reflect how much she respects and admires the hardworking men and women throughout the region.
Often the interests of small business owners are overlooked or even forgotten in Congress. However, Elise Stefanik is the representative fighting to protect the interests of North Country small businesses. That is why I am voting for Elise in November.
JOSEPH DEBUQUE
Plattsburgh
Check with all
TO THE EDITOR: Regarding the Champlain statue and the explanatory plaque discussed in your 4th of July issue.
While it is laudable that concerned citizens have taken it upon themselves to provide an amendment for the public's contextual understanding of the statue, one wonders if any descendants of the effected Indigenous People were invited to provide their valuable perspective.
Let us know how Champlain and the monument's symbolism are thought and felt about in the First Nations. Or do they get disregarded yet again?
PAUL OSENBAUGH
JAY
Not a historian
TO THE EDITOR: Penny Clute has an admirable and much-deserved reputation in the law, and as a photographer of her many travels locally and abroad.
But historian, perhaps not.
The tsunami of anti-statutarianism threatens even to wet Samuel de Champlain's feet in Plattsburgh. Like Father Serra in California, this historical figure reminds us that all is not, was not, anglophone. French culture shaped much of this region.
One recalls de Freydenburg before the downstate Platts arrived after the Revolution.
Give it a break please. Point out the indigenous errors if you will. Perhaps while you're at it, challenge that Welsh missionary, Patrick, who imposed Christianity on the Irish indigenous population.
Yes, these matters risk becoming silly. We share Champlain with our Quebec neighbors. Let's not slight them in a surge of misplaced historical aspiration. Disclosure, my mother's maiden name was Boisvert.
FORREST STUDEBAKER
Professor of History and Government, Retired
Plattsburgh
