TO THE EDITOR: Healthcare is costly. Affordable, quality health insurance is critical so we can access both well and sick care when needed.
I’ve known and worked with Tedra Cobb for many years. She believes in public health and affordable, quality healthcare for all.
She believes everyone should have affordable, comprehensive health insurance. During this pandemic, millions lost their jobs and lost their health insurance. Imagine the cost if any of these folks require hospital care for COVID-19 or another serious medical condition.
Elise Stefanik has supported her president time and again, voting to eliminate Obamacare, whose legality is being questioned by the Trump administration before the U.S. Supreme Court. Obamacare isn’t perfect, but it has been lifesaving for the 20 million Americans who are enrolled in the program. Losing Obamacare would be catastrophic.
Recently Ms. Stefanik voted no on the passage of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Enhancement Act. This legislation will lower healthcare costs and protect people with pre-existing conditions. It will lower prescription drug prices. It will strengthen public health programs needed by the elderly and vulnerable children.
As a public health nurse, and a believer in science, scientific principles and data, I follow the CDC guidelines. The key to stopping the spread of serious communicable illnesses like flu and COVID-19 simply comes down to washing your hands, covering your cough and sneezes, wearing a face covering when needed and staying six feet away from people in public.
Our president has refused to mandate these preventive practices across America. The result? Over three million people infected with COVID-19 and 138,000 persons dead.
Our congresswoman said that the president is handling the COVID-19 pandemic well. I disagree. The path to better health, and maybe even survival, is clear. Vote for Tedra Cobb in November.
JANICE CHARLES
Three Mile Bay
We were unprepared
TO THE EDITOR: The expression "caught with your pants down" has come to light with its meaning accentuated for the USA, our country.
Unprepared is what we were and are for this pandemic.
The lack of preparedness, trained medical personal, lack of medical equipment and lack of political leadership is only the tip of this pandemic iceberg. My hat is off for all the medical personal, and anyone who has exposed themselves to this COVID-19 deserves the highest of praises.
We are at the mercy of other countries that do all our bidding and manufacturing for us. How did this happen you may ask yourself? The greed of of big companies and politicians that are self serving, with pockets lined with gratuities given to them by the big companies.
Teddy Roosevelt went after these monopolies, oligarchies 100 plus years ago. It has taken these big companies 100 plus years to circumnavigate these antitrust laws. No one to blame but ourselves, we the people.
Contemplate my next statement. Too much food and too much roof.
JOHN CHIMENT
Plattsburgh
Put pressure on
TO THE EDITOR: As we all know Representative Stefanik’s position on healthcare, which is to do nothing except repeal and cut, we can look forward to her next endeavor: cutting back Medicare and social security.
Yes, that’s right, as the excess spending the congress has been doing on the COVID-19 emergency, spending to bail out large corporations, the bill will soon be here.
Coupled with the 2017 corporation tax cut bill, spending will have to be cut. My guess is Medicare and social security. Since our political climber Stefanik will most likely be spending her last term as our congresswoman, I am sure she will have no trouble selling out her older contingency in NY-21.
When I asked Ms. Stefanik’s office about plans to expand Medicare to include dental, the answer was, if you can show us how to do that without increasing taxes, we would be glad to. Interpretation, we have no plans to expand Medicare.
So I urge you to either put pressure on Ms. Stefanik or not to send her back to Washington.
JIM NOVOTNY
Gloversville
