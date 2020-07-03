Less tactical needed
TO THE EDITOR: Good morning, North Country. I am assuming that you have visual media devices.
Every single one of them showed the apprehension, confinement, judgement and execution of another person of color. Are we happy with the policing of you and your fellow Americans?
Let me ask this. We spend ruinous amounts of money on gear and weapons and nearly nothing on psychological training and public relations, why? We the paying public have failed our law enforcers requiring them to face the kinds of situations that needs self control and practice at it.
This requires that more money be spent on the officers' education and good pay incentives and less on tactical gear.
Perhaps growing empathetic souls instead of glutted armories might serve our communities better.
ROBERT JEWELL
Morrisonville
Voter makes choice
TO THE EDITOR: Elise Stefanik continues to carry Donald Trump’s water, pandering to the local police by saying that the police are being treated unfairly. She forgets the countless black men who were shot and killed by unmerciful bad police. There are many good policemen but the bad apples must be removed from police forces.
Elise Stefanik says that the Democratic party has not co-operated with the Republicans on police reform legislation, when in fact the opposite is true, the Republicans, led by Mitch McConnell and the spineless Republicans who voted to acquit a guilty Donald Trump, have blocked everything that the Democratic house has proposed. That is the Trump method of lie and deny, criticizing the Democrats and complementing the Republicans.
She has tried to trash Governor Cuomo's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic when in fact, the governor with his excellent staff took a horrible situation with the highest hospitalization and death rate in the country and led New York state to the lowest hospitalization and death rate in the nation.
As 50,000 new cases of coronavirus were reported today, a new one-day record, Donald Trump claimed that “it will fade away.” Remember when he said it was an good idea to drink disinfectant to cure the virus. This is the man that Elise's Stefanik supports.
We need to elect Tedra Cobb to get us back to truth and sanity. It is up to you, the voter.
JOE DEMARCO
Jay
Elise works hard
TO THE EDITOR: Like most parents today know, very few things are more important than the education of their child. In today’s highly competitive economy, the resources provided by both high school and college are needed now more than ever for our youth to live successful lives.
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik recognizes this necessity. Over her many hardworking years in Congress, she’s pushed to help improve educational opportunities in the North Country, and in doing so, has helped more young people pursue their American dream.
One of the most significant efforts Elise has made for educational reform has been fighting against the disastrous Common Core policy set up by the federal government. Elise recognized the random standards and overly bureaucratic nature of the program limited states from focusing on their specific educational issues. Instead, she’s worked on making the U.S. education system more local and specific, as she’s aware that communities know what their school systems need the most.
Furthermore, Elise has worked to help expand financial grants to college students, along with helping high-school students taking college courses have access to those grants. With this policy, students will have more support to strive for a brighter future. Overall, Elise has worked to help students get the resources they need without having the federal government get in the way.
While many today think we need more federal government involvement in education, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik knows the opposite is true. The federal government isn’t built to handle the extremely varied and local issues that our school districts face. Instead, she believes the government’s role in education should be to simply provide resources.
Our schools need more funding, not more regulation, to serve their students. Elise has worked hard to make that happen, and I think we should all recognize that during this upcoming election.
MICHELE MERRILL
Plattsburgh
