Lockdown hurting seniors
In early March, when nursing homes were closed to visitors because of Covid-19, it was once thought that residents in nursing homes were most at risk of death from this virus. And so, for their protection, nursing homes were locked down without any visitation from family, friends and loved ones.
We now realize however, that the unintended consequence of this lockdown is resulting in the vast majority of nursing home residents never seeing their loved ones in person ever again. And that they are more likely to die now of depression and loneliness than from Covid-19.
Shockingly, with this lock down policy entrenched, their right to freedom and their right to visitation is being abused and exploited by the same alleged advocates and regulators that were set up to protect them in the first place. Regrettably, it now appears the nursing home residents have become collateral damage in the fight to protect our own government’s Covid-19 statistics. Deaths due to isolation will certainly never be counted within the government’s protected Covid-19 death count.
Sadly, CMS and the NYSDOH, who mandate we all wear masks and social distance for everyone’s own protection, will not afford nursing home residents these same rights and allow Covid-19 safe visits outdoors. Recently released visitation policies for nursing homes are so restrictive that the vast majority of nursing homes simply cannot comply. And unfortunately, if they are not changed soon, with colder weather approaching, outdoor visitation opportunities will fade into the dark night.
Interestingly, this horrific situation is analogous to a fire in a nursing home. We are told that opening a window will only add oxygen to the flames and make the fire worse. But would this fact prevent you from opening up the window and attempting to rescue that elder from the fire? Of course not.
To that point, if we don’t open up the doors and rescue our residents from loneliness and isolation, and protect their right to be able to have facility monitored Covid-19 safe visits outdoors, they will die. Just as if we had waved to them through the closed window of that fire.
During this seemingly Orwellian period of our life, it is time to stand up for those that are the most vulnerable. Please disregard the group think and the thought police for a moment and recognize that what is going on in nursing homes right now is truly outrageous. Please, please take the time to reach out to your state and local representative regarding this atrocity and demand that the nursing home visitation policy be changed. Please fight today for the future elder in you.
Paul Richards
Administrator/CEO
Meadowbrook Healthcare
Plattsburgh
Elise is true
TO THE EDITOR: Now is a better time than ever to jump on the Congresswoman Elise Stefanik bandwagon.
Stefanik has pushed non-stop for our district since she was first elected back in 2014. I have always been a fan of hers, she runs on platforms that she truly believes in, and as we know, she does not stop until they are accomplished. Stefanik is in every way what it means to be for the people. This has become even more apparent since the start of COVID-19.
I constantly see news about her pushing for our North Country, doing all that she can to ensure we are taken care of in every aspect; whether it has to do with small businesses, re-openings, or nursing homes. Congresswoman Stefanik does not sit back, like many, and watch things get done. She gets them done. While also openly speaking out against what she has not believed will better her North Country during this pandemic.
Such as standing up to Governor Cuomo and his leadership. She is a strong independent woman who truly wants to see our district flourish.
If you weren’t an Elise supporter before, I would hope you were by now. Stefanik embodies what it means to be a true U.S. representative.
MARY GRACE DOWNEY
Saratoga Springs
