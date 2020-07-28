Not at night
TO THE EDITOR: This letter is in response to the following comments made in the article entitled “City PD looks into Durkee lot paint,” July 14, 2020.
1. “Albany County-based Prime Plattsburgh LLC was selected for the project.” In truth, Prime got the job because it was the only company to respond to the city’s letters of interest. Take it or leave it involving a single company hardly qualifies as a selection.
2. Regarding Mr. Farrington’s method of acquainting citizens with the boundaries of the Prime project, Mayor Read is quoted as saying, “I guess sneaking around at night with cans of spray paint in their hands is easier than actually coming to public forums to reasonably discuss issues.”
Three points here:
a. Mr. Farrington, who worked alone, used a substance known as Temporary Utility Marking Paint, which is designed to wash away after a few rain showers.
b. Mr. Farrington applied this paint at 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 12. Night didn’t even begin to fall until 8:38 p.m., so we’d have to allow that if he was trying to sneak this by anybody under cover of darkness, he failed miserably.
c. Concerned citizens have tried to discuss issues reasonably. They have submitted petitions. They have attended meetings of the Common Council, Zoning Board of Appeals, City Planning Board, County Planning Board and Parking Committee.
They have submitted comments on both the DGEIS and the FGEIS. They have written letters, emailed city representatives and made phone calls. They have protested peacefully in front of City Hall. They have been respectful and reasonable.
Perhaps we should consider Mr. Farrington’s action to be another form of peaceful protest and freedom of speech. It should not be treated as a crime.
TIM and LAURA PALKOVIC
Plattsburgh
Honor team’s symbol
TO THE EDITOR: What has happened to mankind’s ability to see the good in the naming of team mascots?
Teams do not seek a weak image to represent them, but rather see strength, intelligence, and an image of dominance. To be selected as the symbol for a team should be taken as an honor, a tribute to what you represent.
And thus, that is what I have always seen in the image of the Eagle, the Knight, the Patriot, the Giant, and yes, the Indian and the Redskin. Think again before you take it as denigration.
DAVID RITSTENOHUSE COMEGYS SR.
AuSable Forks
Math tells tale
TO THE EDITOR: Not even during the Civil War, when the country was blood-soaked by a conflict involving enormous issues, was it viewed with disdainful condescension as it now is, and not without reason: last Sunday, Germany, population 80.2 million, had 159 new cases of COVID-19.
Florida, population 21.5 million, had 15,300 new cases, compliments to Republican Governor DeSantis and Donald Trump.
The answer is simple: Germany has a great leader in Angela Merkel; she has a doctorate in quantum chemistry and is a research scientist. She understands the pandemic and how to manage and defeat it, as witnessed by the data.
We, in the United States, have a carnival barker trying to act as a leader, also as witnessed by the data.
Germany, population 82.5 million, controlled strategy on masks, new cases of COVID-19, 159.
State of Florida, population 21.5 million, no strategy on masks, new cases of COVID-19, 15,300.
Do the math.
JOE DEMARCO
Jay
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.