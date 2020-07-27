Closure is misrepresented
TO THE EDITOR: The Press Republican's story on the border closure in the Saturday, July 18 edition makes a passing reference from Garry Douglas to the Canadian public’s opposition to reopening.
In recent polling, 89 percent of Canadians oppose reopening because of the chaos they see in the U.S. created by the current administration's acts of omission and commission. Canadians are also disturbed by the threats of tariffs on steel and aluminum, as well as by the comparative statistics; cases, hospitalizations and deaths, even when adjusted for proportionality, are significantly lower than the U.S.
On the business side of the equation, many business people can cross the border and truck traffic has reached pre COVID levels, indicating that there is commercial activity afoot.There is no doubt that retail businesses along the border have been severely impacted and will have a very difficult 2020, as will sales tax collections, which looms large for all levels of government.
All of us who operate small businesses need to analyze the causes of the decline in Canadian business in our region and place the blame appropriately at the feet of Mr. Trump and Ms. Stefanik. The latter never mentions in her numerous press releases the causes of the closure, the Canadian view of the border, and misrepresents the likelihood of reopening, creating false hope for small businesses.
BILL OWENS
Plattsburgh
Elise stands firm
TO THE EDITOR: One of the most disappointing parts of politics I’ve seen recently has been the abandonment of our Second Amendment.
What began as a movement asking for minor regulations has turned into calls by liberals to ban all guns. They may claim in press conferences they don’t want to, but we have all heard the recordings of them saying they would if they could. What’s even worse is that some Republicans are starting to agree with the far left.
As someone who saw the Republican party as the protectors of the Constitution, I am incredibly disappointed in this transition. Fortunately, North Country conservatives have Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, a representative who has been fighting for our liberties since day one.
Elise Stefanik has worked hard to support Americans’ Second Amendment rights. In Congress, she has consistently voted against laws that restrict this liberty. Additionally, she has called out Cuomo for passing a law that allows judges to ban citizens from purchasing firearms.
Despite this being a clear step towards an authoritarian government, liberals still support it. Elise’s challenger, Tedra Cobb, has said she supports Cuomo’s law. It should be obvious to any upstate New Yorker that Elise is the only candidate who believes in American liberty. She knows we all have the right to protect ourselves and isn’t afraid to challenge those who think otherwise.
Despite the increasing attacks from progressives, Elise Stefanik has remained firmly in support of Americans’ rights to bear arms. She knows our founding fathers created the Second Amendment for a reason, and isn’t going to let the leftist tide swallow her in a sea of hypocrisy like some other Republicans.
This upcoming November, we should remember the hard work Elise has put into defending our rights, as I know I will.
CURTIS HATHAWAY
West Chazy
Lessons for all
TO THE EDITOR: Any voter concerned with America’s standing on the world stage or with deteriorating political rhetoric can elect Joe Biden as president, instead of re-electing President Trump.
If those same voters wish to see continued independent and results-driven representation they will vote to reelect Congresswoman Stefanik. The people of the 21st District know she will continue this work regardless of the 2020 presidential winner. A vote for Joe Biden against President Trump will therefore accomplish more of Tedra Cobb’s agenda than a vote for Cobb herself and with better results for the North Country.
One wonders how Cobb intends to represent these voters who she insults with every Trump attack. This strategy is especially concerning given the work of representatives that is independent of presidents. Congresswoman Stefanik delivers results on veterans affairs, rural infrastructure, and increased cross-border commerce, whether working with Democratic President Barack Obama or Republican President Trump.
To end with a paraphrased verse from a popular musical: when all is said and all is done, Stefanik has results.
NICHOLAS SOUTHWICK
Rouses Point
