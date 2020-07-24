Native Peoples consulted
TO THE EDITOR: Two recent letters to the editor raised questions about the Samuel de Champlain Statue Working Group, comprised of volunteers who have produced the interpretive panel that will be installed near the well-known monument in Plattsburgh.
The panel corrects some of the factual errors presented by the statue, like the Plains Indians headdress worn by the Native American depicted at the base. The panel also gives credit to the Native Peoples who stewarded the land for some 10 millennia before the arrival of Europeans and whose guidance made possible Champlain’s formidable accomplishments in mapping the area from the St. Lawrence Valley to the Great Lakes and establishing trade with Native Peoples.
One writer wondered whether the working group had sought out the perspective of area Native Americans. The second writer appeared to question the historical accuracy of the panel by calling out one of our members as not being a historian.
In answer to the first, the Working Group has consulted extensively with local Native American teachers and leaders; the wisdom and history they have shared has been invaluable. In reply to the second, though none of our group claims to be a historian, we have welcomed the input of Champlain historical scholars. One of the city’s official co-historians commended the Working Group’s efforts after the panel was approved by the City Council.
We also have listened to people with a cultural stake in the statue, not only Native Americans, but also people of French heritage, and local citizens who value the statue as a city landmark.
In deference to and in respect for French speakers, the interpretive panel is presented in both English and in French.
GREGORY HUTH
Samuel de Champlain Statue Working Group
Plattsburgh
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.