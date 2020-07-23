No end seen
TO THE EDITOR: Is there no end to the harmfulness, heartlessness, outrageousness, lawlessness, and shamefulness of Donald Trump?
Consistently visible is his ineptness and assertion of blamelessness. Does the buck no longer stop at the top?
Harmfulness: Is there any body count from coronavirus that will make Trump listen to science? In order not to overwhelm our health systems or have a crisis of Standard of Care, it’s the duty of government leaders to anticipate and take steps to address worst case scenarios. Proactive planning is the first link in the chain to reducing morbidity and mortality.
The CDC has a plan so why don’t we use it? Trump’s inaction has extended the deadliness of the pandemic. By urging states to open without meeting CDC guidelines, Trump encouraged three sycophant governors in Arizona, Texas, and Florida to open their states. They are now three of the worst places in the world for the spread of coronavirus.
He is now urging all schools to open fully without supporting the CDC guidelines, nor requiring schools to follow them. Does Trump think American children are expendable? Not to mention teachers and other support staff. For those who say schools are opening in Europe, just look at the curve difference of infection between the U.S. and Europe. Our numbers intersected at the end of March, but now we have 12 to 15 times the number of new cases per day. Ineptness.
Heartlessness: the U.S.’s uninsured population is now up to 27 million and Trump is in court to end Obamacare.
Outrageousness: doing nothing about Russian bounties on American soldiers and pandering to Putin, Kim Jong-Un, and Erdogan.
Lawlessness: commuting Roger Stone’s sentence and having Michael Flynn’s case dropped after he pled guilty.
Shamefulness: The divisiveness and bigotry he has created with race, gender, sexual orientation, immigration, et. al.
It’s disgraceful.
JAY LEPAGE
Peru
Care was compassionate
TO THE EDITOR: So I had to do what every pet owner inevitably must. Put my pet down.
I would like to thank Plattsburgh Animal Hospital for the way they treated me, my dog and dealt with the process. When I made the call I guess i expected to get an appointment on their schedule.
What I got was something more like this: "What can we do for you and when do you need us? We can accommodate you immediately if needed."
Because it was time, they accommodated immediately and made the process private, respectful and quick. Sent a condolence card right quick, too.
Thanks for making a difficult thing less so. You do it right.
JOSEPH CARDANY
Plattsburgh
