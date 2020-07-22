Works around clock
TO THE EDITOR: This past Sunday, hundreds of Plattsburgh residents celebrated our brave men and women in blue.
We stood in solidarity to show our appreciation for the police departments in both the North Country and throughout the nation. We stood against the movements of Defund the Police and ACAB, that have been crippling our nation from the inside out, destroying our police departments and have led to the killing of several American citizens. I was proud to see Congresswoman Elise Stefanik there, proudly supporting our men and women in uniform.
Abolishing the police will be detrimental to our society. For example, as New York City slashed the budget of their police department by $1 billion, crime has taken a sharp trend upwards. In the first six months of 2020, New York City homicides increased by 21 percent and shootings have skyrocketed to 46 percent, according to NYPD statistics.
These numbers are staggering and should be frightening to anyone who believes in abolishing the police. Social workers and therapists do amazing jobs, and they should be respected highly, but under no circumstance should they be in charge of lowering crime and protecting our streets. The NYPD will crumble under the new budget, and the streets of New York City will be turned over to the hands of looters, gangs, and murderers. That is why we need a representative like Elise Stefanik who isn’t afraid to stand up the radical left's efforts to dismantle law and order.
That is why I will be voting for Elise Stefanik in November. Elise has proven that she is working around the clock to ensure that they have enough funding for the resources and support they need and deserve.
LOGAN GOOLEY
Champlain
TO THE EDITOR: Perhaps the lady, Kathie Labombard, whose letter appeared in the July 16 edition of the Press Republican didn’t read the article in their July 13 edition or doesn’t have Facebook.
Had she read about the Back the Blue gathering she speaks of, she would know that a Mr. Randy Tedford, a former correction officer, was the sole organizer and did the inviting. Had she seen Facebook comments and postings you would see Elise Stefanik wearing a mask at all times, except when speaking.
When you’re invited, you don’t invite or bring whomever you want unless specifically told to do so. If you knew of the gathering would you have gone to Back the Blue, or attended to protest a political foe? All too often our best intentions are thwarted by those that must try to undo another’s belief.
Hence invites are extended to those that believe in the true meaning of the gathering. An organizer wants only to put a point across, gather respect and draw attention to the topic at hand. Those not supporting that topic and looking to demeanor the project or a particular attendee should stay home or organize their opposition and hope they are respected as well.
Congresswoman Stefanik represents everyone and always has. She will continue to do so after November because she is the best one for the job.
WIN BELANGER
Willsboro
