No remote classes
TO THE EDITOR: Remote learning as a system for school children is useless. We tried it.
It is depriving our children. Teachers presenting their material remotely is a lot of extra work and not effective.
They get paid to teach while interacting with each child and using other educated professionals to assist.
Learning academic skills remotely is not appropriate. It did not work.
Parents up north are devastated. We are not in New York City and must be dictated by politicians who are unable to relate.
Children need to be educated in schools, interacting with human teachers in schools with educated teachers who are employed and college educated.
Being a parent does not qualify you to teach academics along with parenting. Parenting in itself is one of the most difficult jobs which is 24/7.
Parents are extremely aggravated and will not participate a second time in remote learning, which has consumed the whole of the family's time and changed home activities. Eight hours of their child staring remotely at a laptop when their interest period has lapsed is not a learning experience. Working parents had to combine work, school and a homelife. An impossible winning feat.
Using the pandemic as an excuse for lack of money for schools is a farce. Checks were sent to the dead. It is the living we need to take care of in the here and now, not the death and dying. Punishing the living is not saving the dead.
Most people are healthy or do recover. School children are ready and able to attend their schools.
They don't need social distance; they need interaction with school professionals.
PATRICIA MELLO
Plattsburgh
An easy decision
TO THE EDITOR: I am 70 years old and have known Tedra Cobb for over three decades. I have always found her to be an intelligent, thoughtful, good listener with sound discernment and judgment.
Someone a person can trust to be truthful and sincere. She is dedicated to service and would make an excellent New York District 21 member of Congress.
In contrast, I cannot speak about her opponent without first speaking about the man she supports and for whom she has campaigned. The many flaws of our current president are far too numerous to document in this letter to the editor. I will just say that, among these flaws, his pathological mendacity rises to the top in my mind.
I can neither trust, believe, or respect such a person. Yet Ms. Stefanik supports him and this forces me to seriously question her judgment.
Therefore my decision is an easy one. I will be voting for Tedra Cobb come November.
JON MONTAN
Pierrepont
