No more DMV
TO THE EDITOR: I see that the Clinton County DMV is rolling back its opening (Press Republican, Saturday, July 11, 2020).
Seems to me that nobody in Albany, including local hero Dan Stec, ever reads the local paper.
Over four years ago, I pointed out that there is really no need for the DMV anymore. This is not the 1930s with Bonnie and Clyde running all over the Midwest or Broderick Crawford in the 1950s TV show "Highway Patrol," where they thumb through paper cards looking for information.
So the other day while at the Miami airport, I watched a family of five check in for a flight to South America using a cellphone. With just one screen, they got ticketed, bags checked, cleared customs and immigration, and left for a long flight across the equator.
Conclusion: It would be nice if that certain person in Albany who has been on TV almost every day for the last 100 days would use this new found distress to reform parts of government, including abolishing the New York State Thruway (tolls).
WILLIAM KUNTZ III
Elizabethtown
Keeping all safe
TO THE EDITOR: Kudos to North Country citizens, especially Clinton County, for their sacrifices and contribution to the very low COVID-19 rates.
Essex does well also, but Clinton County has many more residents, so less social distancing for us.
I see nearly 100 percent compliance of mask wearing in tight public arenas.
I moved here in 2005 after retiring from the southern New York area and have been captivated by the beauty of the woods and lakes and by the warmth, practicality and common sense of the natives here.
You are an international community of family and friends, young and old, and wish to keep one another safe. I wish the rest of the country looked upon each other that way.
NICOLE HAMILTON
Peru
Loss to all
TO THE EDITOR: As faculty who value our international students and their contributions to our classrooms and campus, we are adamantly opposed to the recent decision by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announcing that non-immigrant international students enrolled at educational institutions offering only online courses for Fall 2020.
The forced leave of students legally here for study is a serious disruption in the educational process and will require many students to return back to their home country where they may face limited access to resources for online classes.The new policy is cruel and unjust; ICE should make a temporary exemption to their rules to allow international students to continue taking online classes with their home institution and Congress must pressure ICE to reverse this decision and adopt a more compassionate policy.
The United States cannot afford to lose international students. Institutions of higher education benefit from the enrollment of international students including the numerous social, financial, and cultural components such as enabling students to collaborate, thereby fostering respect for diversity. In addition, international students contribute well over $41 billion to the US economy annually. This includes millions of dollars a year to North Country colleges and businesses, supporting hundreds of local jobs.
We value our students and are deeply troubled to see this unconscionable decision handed down. There is no doubt that welcoming international students to our campuses is incredibly positive for the North Country. We encourage residents to call Congresswoman Stefanik and Senators Gillibrand and Schumer to voice strong opposition to the ICE mandate. Universities are a major source of employment for the North Country and the loss of international students is a loss for us all.
ROBIN RHODES CROWELLROSA WILLIAMWENDI HAUGKRISTIN McKIEMATT CAROTENUTOELOISE BREZAULTROBERT BLEWETT
Canton
City did good
TO THE EDITOR: We write to commend the City of Plattsburgh for its perfect score on a recent New York Coalition for Open Government study.
Similar to this Coalition for Open Government, the League of Women Voters (LWV) is a nonpartisan organization. The league advocates for and celebrates compliance with the Open Meetings Law, which ensures “the right of all citizens to have advance notice of and to attend all meetings of public bodies at which any business affecting the public is discussed or acted upon, with certain limited exceptions to protect the public interest and preserve personal privacy.”
We are grateful to the mayor, City Council, and the numerous city staff members and community members who participate in shining the light on our local democracy.
The league has a long-standing Observer Corps that encourages not only its league members, but the community at large to avail themselves of the opportunity to see how their government works, learn about the issues, and civilly participate by sharing their perspectives, asking questions, and serving the public in various roles to better the community.
An example of community involvement is the newly established Public Safety Citizens Review Panel. We can attest to the ease of attending this panel’s meetings as well as the weekly City Council and Committee meetings online, by livestream or via YouTube recording.
With appreciation from the LWV of the North Country Board of Directors.
HELEN NERSKA
Peru
DIANA WARDELL
Plattsburgh
Co-Presidents
