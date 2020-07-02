Service was halted
TO THE EDITOR: I am writing this letter in response to the article which appeared in the Press-Republican regarding Meadowbrook being cited for allowing hairdressing services throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meadowbrook Healthcare has done an outstanding job in caring for their patients/residents during this difficult time, and I am sure they would not have allowed this service to continue without taking all the necessary precautions to ensure complete protection to their patients and residents.
My husband is a resident at Meadowbrook, and although there is loneliness, for both of us, not being able to visit him, I feel comfortable knowing that he is receiving the care and protection that he deserves during this crisis.
I don't know you, Amy Gehrig, but think about it; put yourself in those patients/residents shoes, and think of how you would feel if this service was the one thing you could look forward to during this time and it was taken away from you. I have.
I agree with Mr. Richards, enough is enough.
DONNA LABOMBARD
Plattsburgh
New Yorkers booted
TO THE EDITOR: In February of this year, Chad F. Wolf, acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, under the direction of President Trump, restricted New Yorkers (and only New Yorkers) from enrolling in the Global Entry and Trusted Traveler Programs. According to the Department of Homeland Security, 175,000 New Yorkers will be adversely affected this year.
The president made this decision to place pressure on Governor Cuomo regarding the issuance of drivers licenses to undocumented immigrants.
As an American citizen and a registered Republican, I resent the idea of having my rights taken away by anyone. The Trusted Traveler Programs require rigorous documentation, photos, fingerprinting, and face to face interviews with U.S. and Canadian border agents. What do these programs have to do with undocumented immigrants? The answer is nothing.
Please contact Rep. Elise Stefanik, and insist, as President Trump’s honorary New York state campaign manager, she petition the president to rescind these unconscionable restrictions forced her constituents.
After numerous attempts to get any satisfaction from Rep. Stefanik’s office, it saddens me to have to write this letter to remind our own Republican member of Congress to represent her district first and foremost.
JAMES KELLY
Morristown
Keep on policing
TO THE EDITOR: Essex County is blessed to be served by law enforcement agencies that operate with professionalism.
Our new Troop B Commander Major Ruben Oliver and Essex County Sheriff David Reynolds have records which show they are the right person for the job during these chaotic times. Both have innovative approaches and are excellent mentors for our local departments.
Our legislators should not entertain any proposal to reduce funding for our brave law enforcement officers. Both agencies run by these fine men have had their troopers and deputies killed in the line of duty in the last 15 years. You can be sure respecting the rights of citizens is a top priority.
I have absolute confidence that any local resident or traveler will be treated with respect and professionalism. Inmates at the Essex County Jail who have behavioral health conditions receive the best care in the state and troopers receive special training in dealing with disturbed individuals. Cooperation between law enforcement and mental health providers in Essex County is recognized as some of the best in the world.
DOUGLAS MEYER
Jay
Commented
