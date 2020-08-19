Dislikes new style
TO THE EDITOR: You know, I sort of saw this coming, but when I actually read it in the newspaper it looked more like pandering than I had anticipated.
Alvin Reiner wrote an article, front page in the Press-Republican weekend newspaper, Aug. 8 and 9, titled "Case not closed?" I remembered the original story and I was reading the update when I became distracted by something I don't understand.
I'm talking about Alvin Reiner's capitalizing Black visitors and Black tourists and Black people while using a lower case "w" for white people.
Why? What is the implication here? I believe black people and white people have heretofore both been referenced in lower case. If you are going to capitalize Black, then why would you not capitalize White? Are you trying to promote the superiority of one race over the other?
I think for a multitude of reasons that lower case black and white serves us well but if you choose to use Black capital "B," explain why you then choose to use white lower case "w."
And use real standardized reasons for doing so, not made-up and tiresome political correctness that marginalizes and discriminates against a particular group of people, in this case, white people. But why create this discrepancy to begin with? How does it advance society?
I find it disruptive and divisive. Is this wording standard practice for the Press-Republican?
JENNIFER DAVIS
Morrisonville
(Editor's Note: See the paper's editorial on why we capitalize Black for more information.)
Lots to lose
TO THE EDITOR: As I watch the news outlets, listen to Rush Limbaugh, Marc Levin, Lawrence O'Donnell and the plethora of talking heads on both sides of the Isle, in addition to the Libertarian positions, I can only reflect on one comment that still rings loud and clear to me: that then candidate Trump stated, "with a vote for me, what do you have to lose?"
Well, on that issue I'll submit there are, including but not limted to, 5,000,000 COVID patients, 165,000 COVID deaths and an ongoing effort by the Trump administration to defund and repeal Obamacare, to defund Social Security and Medicare as well as deny climate change.
I submit we have much to gain with a vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. A tip of the hat to our Democrat ticket.
PATRICK SULLIVAN
Plattsburgh
Tedra lives here
TO THE EDITOR: I am a proud, community-minded citizen of NY-21.
While I was born and raised in Clinton County, and lived the better part of my adult life here, I have been fortunate to travel throughout our country and beyond its borders. No matter the awe-inspiring sights I see and interesting people I meet, I struggle to think of anywhere I would rather come home to than the North Country.
My pride stems from the history of our area and the hard-working people who maintain its agricultural fiber and strive for its industrial future. It stems from the natural beauty of our mountains and valleys, lakes and streams, forests and fields. It stems from my grandson’s joy as he reels in a smallmouth bass out of Lake Champlain. There is a lot to protect in NY-21.
It is important for me to cast my vote for a congressional candidate who is truly invested in our region. Tedra Cobb has lived in and served the people of NY-21 for 30 years.
I want my voice in congress to be one that speaks up for our natural environment, rather than voting to increase greenhouse gas emissions, undo the rules that protect streams and groundwater from pollution by coal mining operations, strip EPA funding by $328 million and underfund the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
Tedra Cobb lives in NY-21. She breathes the same air and drinks the same water as her fellow citizens. She wants to be our voice and she will get my vote.
JIM GONYO
West Chazy
City missed boat
TO THE EDITOR: Last week my wife and I and another couple celebrated our anniversaries at Irises Restaurant.
It was a beautiful summer evening so we decided to enjoy our dinner outside on the quaint, historic City Hall Place in front of the restaurant.
Shortly after ordering our meals and enjoying a casual cocktail, we could not help but notice the busy city traffic and the number of eighteen-wheelers passing by. Their diesel fumes certainly did not enhance the taste of the steak I ordered. That capped off what was otherwise a wonderful meal and evening with good friends. It also concerned me enough to write this letter.
The City of Plattsburgh mayor and Common Council truly missed the proverbial boat on what could have been a real pleasurable enhancement of space for the area restaurants in the city of Plattsburgh, especially during this pandemic. You seek to try to emulate the city of Burlington, Vt. with costly, expanded waterfront development, but have lacked the common sense to temporarily close off some city streets this summer for a few hours, several days each week, and come to the assistance of struggling area restaurants and bars.
Closing off City Hall Place and part of Margaret Street during evening dinner hours (5 p.m.-10 p.m.) Thursday-Sunday would have demonstrated common courtesy to patrons and considerate respect for the proprietors.
In the future, we may have to travel for dining out to the quiet, diesel free environment of Church Street in Burlington. Vt.
KEVIN MULLIGAN
Chazy
FDR is needed
TO THE EDITOR: COVID-19 didn’t lay America low; it simply revealed what had long been forsaken.
As the crisis unfolded, with another American dying every minute of every day, a country that once turned out fighter planes by the hour, when we had a real prtesident in Franklin Roosevelt, could not manage to produce the paper masks or cotton swabs essential for tracking the disease.
The nation that defeated smallpox and polio, and led the world for generations in medical innovation and discovery, was reduced to a laughing stock as a lying carnival president advocated the use of household disinfectants as a treatment for a disease that intellectually he could not begin to understand.
It is your duty on Nov. 3. Vote to remove this cancer from office.
JOE DEMARCO
Jay
