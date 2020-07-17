No more DMV
TO THE EDITOR: I see that the Clinton County DMV is rolling back its opening (Press Republican, Saturday, July 11, 2020).
Seems to me that nobody in Albany, including local hero Dan Stec, ever reads the local paper.
Over four years ago, I pointed out that there is really no need for the DMV anymore. This is not the 1930s with Bonnie and Clyde running all over the Midwest or Broderick Crawford in the 1950s TV show "Highway Patrol," where they thumb through paper cards looking for information.
So the other day while at the Miami airport, I watched a family of five check in for a flight to South America using a cellphone. With just one screen, they got ticketed, bags checked, cleared customs and immigration, and left for a long flight across the equator.
Conclusion: It would be nice if that certain person in Albany who has been on TV almost every day for the last 100 days would use this new found distress to reform parts of government, including abolishing the New York State Thruway (tolls).
WILLIAM KUNTZ III
Elizabethtown
Keeping all safe
TO THE EDITOR: Kudos to North Country citizens, especially Clinton County, for their sacrifices and contribution to the very low COVID-19 rates.
Essex does well also, but Clinton County has many more residents, so less social distancing for us.
I see nearly 100 percent compliance of mask wearing in tight public arenas.
I moved here in 2005 after retiring from the southern New York area and have been captivated by the beauty of the woods and lakes and by the warmth, practicality and common sense of the natives here.
You are an international community of family and friends, young and old, and wish to keep one another safe. I wish the rest of the country looked upon each other that way.
NICOLE HAMILTON
Peru
Loss to all
TO THE EDITOR: As faculty who value our international students and their contributions to our classrooms and campus, we are adamantly opposed to the recent decision by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announcing that non-immigrant international students enrolled at educational institutions offering only online courses for Fall 2020.
The forced leave of students legally here for study is a serious disruption in the educational process and will require many students to return back to their home country where they may face limited access to resources for online classes.The new policy is cruel and unjust; ICE should make a temporary exemption to their rules to allow international students to continue taking online classes with their home institution and Congress must pressure ICE to reverse this decision and adopt a more compassionate policy.
The United States cannot afford to lose international students. Institutions of higher education benefit from the enrollment of international students including the numerous social, financial, and cultural components such as enabling students to collaborate, thereby fostering respect for diversity. In addition, international students contribute well over $41 billion to the US economy annually. This includes millions of dollars a year to North Country colleges and businesses, supporting hundreds of local jobs.
We value our students and are deeply troubled to see this unconscionable decision handed down. There is no doubt that welcoming international students to our campuses is incredibly positive for the North Country. We encourage residents to call Congresswoman Stefanik and Senators Gillibrand and Schumer to voice strong opposition to the ICE mandate. Universities are a major source of employment for the North Country and the loss of international students is a loss for us all.
ROBIN RHODES CROWELLROSA WILLIAMWENDI HAUGKRISTIN McKIEMATT CAROTENUTOELOISE BREZAULTROBERT BLEWETT
Canton
No remote classes
TO THE EDITOR: Remote learning as a system for school children is useless. We tried it.
It is depriving our children. Teachers presenting their material remotely is a lot of extra work and not effective.
They get paid to teach while interacting with each child and using other educated professionals to assist.
Learning academic skills remotely is not appropriate. It did not work.
Parents up north are devastated. We are not in New York City and must be dictated by politicians who are unable to relate.
Children need to be educated in schools, interacting with human teachers in schools with educated teachers who are employed and college educated.
Being a parent does not qualify you to teach academics along with parenting. Parenting in itself is one of the most difficult jobs which is 24/7.
Parents are extremely aggravated and will not participate a second time in remote learning, which has consumed the whole of the family's time and changed home activities. Eight hours of their child staring remotely at a laptop when their interest period has lapsed is not a learning experience. Working parents had to combine work, school and a homelife. An impossible winning feat.
Using the pandemic as an excuse for lack of money for schools is a farce. Checks were sent to the dead. It is the living we need to take care of in the here and now, not the death and dying. Punishing the living is not saving the dead.
Most people are healthy or do recover. School children are ready and able to attend their schools.
They don't need social distance; they need interaction with school professionals.
PATRICIA MELLO
Plattsburgh
Native Peoples consulted
TO THE EDITOR: Two recent letters to the editor raised questions about the Samuel de Champlain Statue Working Group, comprised of volunteers who have produced the interpretive panel that will be installed near the well-known monument in Plattsburgh.
The panel corrects some of the factual errors presented by the statue, like the Plains Indians headdress worn by the Native American depicted at the base. The panel also gives credit to the Native Peoples who stewarded the land for some 10 millennia before the arrival of Europeans and whose guidance made possible Champlain’s formidable accomplishments in mapping the area from the St. Lawrence Valley to the Great Lakes and establishing trade with Native Peoples.
One writer wondered whether the working group had sought out the perspective of area Native Americans. The second writer appeared to question the historical accuracy of the panel by calling out one of our members as not being a historian.
In answer to the first, the Working Group has consulted extensively with local Native American teachers and leaders; the wisdom and history they have shared has been invaluable. In reply to the second, though none of our group claims to be a historian, we have welcomed the input of Champlain historical scholars. One of the city’s official co-historians commended the Working Group’s efforts after the panel was approved by the City Council.
We also have listened to people with a cultural stake in the statue, not only Native Americans, but also people of French heritage, and local citizens who value the statue as a city landmark.
In deference to and in respect for French speakers, the interpretive panel is presented in both English and in French.
GREGORY HUTH
Samuel de Champlain Statue Working Group
Plattsburgh
An easy decision
TO THE EDITOR: I am 70 years old and have known Tedra Cobb for over three decades. I have always found her to be an intelligent, thoughtful, good listener with sound discernment and judgment.
Someone a person can trust to be truthful and sincere. She is dedicated to service and would make an excellent New York District 21 member of Congress.
In contrast, I cannot speak about her opponent without first speaking about the man she supports and for whom she has campaigned. The many flaws of our current president are far too numerous to document in this letter to the editor. I will just say that, among these flaws, his pathological mendacity rises to the top in my mind.
I can neither trust, believe, or respect such a person. Yet Ms. Stefanik supports him and this forces me to seriously question her judgment.
Therefore my decision is an easy one. I will be voting for Tedra Cobb come November.
JON MONTAN
Pierrepont
Works around clock
TO THE EDITOR: This past Sunday, hundreds of Plattsburgh residents celebrated our brave men and women in blue.
We stood in solidarity to show our appreciation for the police departments in both the North Country and throughout the nation. We stood against the movements of Defund the Police and ACAB, that have been crippling our nation from the inside out, destroying our police departments and have led to the killing of several American citizens. I was proud to see Congresswoman Elise Stefanik there, proudly supporting our men and women in uniform.
Abolishing the police will be detrimental to our society. For example, as New York City slashed the budget of their police department by $1 billion, crime has taken a sharp trend upwards. In the first six months of 2020, New York City homicides increased by 21 percent and shootings have skyrocketed to 46 percent, according to NYPD statistics.
These numbers are staggering and should be frightening to anyone who believes in abolishing the police. Social workers and therapists do amazing jobs, and they should be respected highly, but under no circumstance should they be in charge of lowering crime and protecting our streets. The NYPD will crumble under the new budget, and the streets of New York City will be turned over to the hands of looters, gangs, and murderers. That is why we need a representative like Elise Stefanik who isn’t afraid to stand up the radical left's efforts to dismantle law and order.
That is why I will be voting for Elise Stefanik in November. Elise has proven that she is working around the clock to ensure that they have enough funding for the resources and support they need and deserve.
LOGAN GOOLEY
Champlain
City did good
TO THE EDITOR: We write to commend the City of Plattsburgh for its perfect score on a recent New York Coalition for Open Government study.
Similar to this Coalition for Open Government, the League of Women Voters (LWV) is a nonpartisan organization. The league advocates for and celebrates compliance with the Open Meetings Law, which ensures “the right of all citizens to have advance notice of and to attend all meetings of public bodies at which any business affecting the public is discussed or acted upon, with certain limited exceptions to protect the public interest and preserve personal privacy.”
We are grateful to the mayor, City Council, and the numerous city staff members and community members who participate in shining the light on our local democracy.
The league has a long-standing Observer Corps that encourages not only its league members, but the community at large to avail themselves of the opportunity to see how their government works, learn about the issues, and civilly participate by sharing their perspectives, asking questions, and serving the public in various roles to better the community.
An example of community involvement is the newly established Public Safety Citizens Review Panel. We can attest to the ease of attending this panel’s meetings as well as the weekly City Council and Committee meetings online, by livestream or via YouTube recording.
With appreciation from the LWV of the North Country Board of Directors.
HELEN NERSKA
Peru
DIANA WARDELL
Plattsburgh
Co-Presidents
No end seen
TO THE EDITOR: Is there no end to the harmfulness, heartlessness, outrageousness, lawlessness, and shamefulness of Donald Trump?
Consistently visible is his ineptness and assertion of blamelessness. Does the buck no longer stop at the top?
Harmfulness: Is there any body count from coronavirus that will make Trump listen to science? In order not to overwhelm our health systems or have a crisis of Standard of Care, it’s the duty of government leaders to anticipate and take steps to address worst case scenarios. Proactive planning is the first link in the chain to reducing morbidity and mortality.
The CDC has a plan so why don’t we use it? Trump’s inaction has extended the deadliness of the pandemic. By urging states to open without meeting CDC guidelines, Trump encouraged three sycophant governors in Arizona, Texas, and Florida to open their states. They are now three of the worst places in the world for the spread of coronavirus.
He is now urging all schools to open fully without supporting the CDC guidelines, nor requiring schools to follow them. Does Trump think American children are expendable? Not to mention teachers and other support staff. For those who say schools are opening in Europe, just look at the curve difference of infection between the U.S. and Europe. Our numbers intersected at the end of March, but now we have 12 to 15 times the number of new cases per day. Ineptness.
Heartlessness: the U.S.’s uninsured population is now up to 27 million and Trump is in court to end Obamacare.
Outrageousness: doing nothing about Russian bounties on American soldiers and pandering to Putin, Kim Jong-Un, and Erdogan.
Lawlessness: commuting Roger Stone’s sentence and having Michael Flynn’s case dropped after he pled guilty.
Shamefulness: The divisiveness and bigotry he has created with race, gender, sexual orientation, immigration, et. al.
It’s disgraceful.
JAY LEPAGE
Peru
Care was compassionate
TO THE EDITOR: So I had to do what every pet owner inevitably must. Put my pet down.
I would like to thank Plattsburgh Animal Hospital for the way they treated me, my dog and dealt with the process. When I made the call I guess i expected to get an appointment on their schedule.
What I got was something more like this: "What can we do for you and when do you need us? We can accommodate you immediately if needed."
Because it was time, they accommodated immediately and made the process private, respectful and quick. Sent a condolence card right quick, too.
Thanks for making a difficult thing less so. You do it right.
JOSEPH CARDANY
Plattsburgh
It wasn't Elise
TO THE EDITOR: Perhaps the lady, Kathie Labombard, whose letter appeared in the July 16 edition of the Press Republican didn’t read the article in their July 13 edition or doesn’t have Facebook.
Had she read about the Back the Blue gathering she speaks of, she would know that a Mr. Randy Tedford, a former correction officer, was the sole organizer and did the inviting. Had she seen Facebook comments and postings you would see Elise Stefanik wearing a mask at all times, except when speaking.
When you’re invited, you don’t invite or bring whomever you want unless specifically told to do so. If you knew of the gathering would you have gone to Back the Blue, or attended to protest a political foe? All too often our best intentions are thwarted by those that must try to undo another’s belief.
Hence invites are extended to those that believe in the true meaning of the gathering. An organizer wants only to put a point across, gather respect and draw attention to the topic at hand. Those not supporting that topic and looking to demeanor the project or a particular attendee should stay home or organize their opposition and hope they are respected as well.
Congresswoman Stefanik represents everyone and always has. She will continue to do so after November because she is the best one for the job.
WIN BELANGER
Willsboro
Elise stands firm
TO THE EDITOR: One of the most disappointing parts of politics I’ve seen recently has been the abandonment of our Second Amendment.
What began as a movement asking for minor regulations has turned into calls by liberals to ban all guns. They may claim in press conferences they don’t want to, but we have all heard the recordings of them saying they would if they could. What’s even worse is that some Republicans are starting to agree with the far left.
As someone who saw the Republican party as the protectors of the Constitution, I am incredibly disappointed in this transition. Fortunately, North Country conservatives have Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, a representative who has been fighting for our liberties since day one.
Elise Stefanik has worked hard to support Americans’ Second Amendment rights. In Congress, she has consistently voted against laws that restrict this liberty. Additionally, she has called out Cuomo for passing a law that allows judges to ban citizens from purchasing firearms.
Despite this being a clear step towards an authoritarian government, liberals still support it. Elise’s challenger, Tedra Cobb, has said she supports Cuomo’s law. It should be obvious to any upstate New Yorker that Elise is the only candidate who believes in American liberty. She knows we all have the right to protect ourselves and isn’t afraid to challenge those who think otherwise.
Despite the increasing attacks from progressives, Elise Stefanik has remained firmly in support of Americans’ rights to bear arms. She knows our founding fathers created the Second Amendment for a reason, and isn’t going to let the leftist tide swallow her in a sea of hypocrisy like some other Republicans.
This upcoming November, we should remember the hard work Elise has put into defending our rights, as I know I will.
CURTIS HATHAWAY
West Chazy
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.