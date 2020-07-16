Not a leader
TO THE EDITOR: We have a president who is now blaming the experts for their poor handling of the COVID pandemic.
We have a president who has not been a leader trying to set an example. We have a president who denied individual states in crises PPE and ventilators, choosing to stockpile these items for future need.
We have a president who still refuses to be seen wearing a mask. We have a president who insists that COVID is no worse than a bad flu and is ebbing, as we are seeing daily reports of cases continuing to break records of prior days reported cases.
We see a president floundering in one crisis, the pandemic, while inflaming our other crisis, systemic racism, with a call for law and order. We have a president ignoring systemic racism and saying it does not exist. We have a president who does not lead, does not set an example, is a bully and tries to distract our citizens from the two crises at hand instead of trying to find solutions.
We need a new president. Please remember to vote on Nov. 3, 2020.
BARBARA DWYER
Keene
No more egos
TO THE EDITOR: The citizens of Plattsburgh sent a very clear message recently regarding the Democratic Primary with the overwhelmingly defeat of Colin Read’s agenda.
But more importantly the rejection of the very controversial giveaway of another city asset with the Durkee Street Parking Lot. Read’s humiliating defeat should be seen as the public finally getting the chance to tell him and city councilors how they feel about giving away a big part of our downtown to a private downstate developer.
And yet, Wednesday’s Common Council meeting showed that these individuals still haven’t gotten the message. They voted to float more bond debt to get the Arnie Pavone Parking Lot built, even though the SEQR process has not been completed, the Prime LLC project awaits board approvals, the PILOT agreement has not been voted on, and the city faces a lawsuit from local stakeholders.
The mayor and councilors must get outside their egos and listen to feedback they don’t want to hear. They must acknowledge their mistakes and take accountability for them.
Instead, recently, Mike Kelly ranted about the city potentially having too much parking, and threatened to demolish the Durkee Street Parking Lot as a form of revenge against the people who have had the wisdom to criticize their ill-begotten plans. On April 20, 2018, Mike commented: "I don't really care much about the DRI, either."
Throwing $10 million at a city will not help it survive and thrive.
Promoting growth that occurs naturally and organically is a better way to go. I don't hold out much hope that the DRI will do anything, except create more divisiveness between interested parties as the money grab commences.
It’s like we are all living in the Twilight Zone. The council should wake up and listen to the people they represent; if not they may end up with the same fate as their beloved mayor on Nov. 3.
JOHN SEIDEN
Plattsburgh
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.