Elise controlled tribute
TO THE EDITOR: We were surprised to see that a parade in support of our local and state law enforcement took place in Plattsburgh this weekend.
Apparently it was assumed by our Congresswoman Elise Stefanik that many of her constituents would not care to attend, since we did not see any advertising. Maybe it was because she only wanted people who would support her to be there, not worrying about whether there were many other supporters of law enforcement who might have come if they knew.
In the last almost six years, Elise has hidden from her constituents except for carefully controlled public appearances with her supporters to provide her with positive feedback.
Sound familiar? She models her public appearances on Donald J. Trump's. She does not take questions that haven't been submitted in advance at her telephone town halls. Her Plattsburgh office was moved to the Government Center, where it can be locked and the curtains closed so she and her staff can answer if they see a friendly face outside.
I have written to her many times about concerns. Her answers to me are prepared statements on issues straight from the Trump talking points, or, if I write on a topic more than once or twice, she gives me the topic of the week, which often has no relation to the concerns I expressed.
While watching the news coverage of her very nice tribute, we noticed at most two people wearing masks. Since it is what we all are expected to do during this unusual time, not for ourselves but to protect others, I can only assume she did this to please Trump.
It will be interesting to see where the spikes in infection occur after this obvious publicity stunt, which, sadly, was a campaign event disguised as a false tribute.
KATHIE LABOMBARD
Keeseville
Elise is applauded
TO THE EDITOR: For most northern New Yorkers, the Adirondack Park is more than just a gorgeous mountain range of the Appalachians. It’s a critical part of life, especially since many live, own businesses, and enjoy the great outdoors there.
Yet, the quality of the Adirondacks is currently under threat, as they’re in dire need of maintenance. For example, due to overuse, trails are roughly tripling (in size), leading to soil loss, erosion, and damage to natural vegetation, pure waters, wildlife, and wild character. If problems like this persist, future generations will lose the enjoyment of the beloved Adirondacks.
However, Representative Elise Stefanik recently backed up a solution to fix this problem. On social media, she announced that she supported the Restore Our Parks Act, which would provide nearly $20 billion in resources to national parks, forests, and shared spaces, including the Adirondacks, to tackle overdue maintenance projects.
Since Day 1, Elise has fought for the Adirondacks. On behalf of the Adirondack Lake Survey Corporation, she has advocated keeping funds high for acid rain research in the North Country to the Trump administration. As co-chair of the Invasive Species Caucus, Elise has introduced legislation that would fund research and programs to combat invasive species harming the northern New York’s environment.
I applaud Elise, as she has proven again and again that she’s in Congress to fight for the Adirondacks, and will continue to fight for the beloved natural treasure.
LELA GALLERY
Schuylerville
Improve the dining
TO THE EDITOR: While sitting downtown, on a nice summer day, having some food at a local restaurant, motorcycles, huge trucks, and cars with very loud music made it almost impossible to carry on a conversation.
Why is it that our representatives are so polarized with the governor that they are unable or unwilling to ask for an exception to whatever rule/law that keeps the city from occasionally closing off the streets downtown? This would help the local businesses, as well as the patrons, to have a more pleasant time while there.
Please, someone, help us to improve the quality of outside dining while downtown in Plattsburgh.
DARRELL LEAVITT
Plattsburgh
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.