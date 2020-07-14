Need better system
TO THE EDITOR: My 84 year old father-in-law was recently taken by ambulance and admitted to CVPH. Actually, twice within a couple of weeks.
The first time, after a few days he was sent home unable to live alone and take care of himself due to his medical condition. A week or so later, he was transported back to the hospital again by ambulance and since COVID-19 is currently an issue with accessing the hospital we were again unable to go into the E.R. with him, which was concerning, but understandable.
However, at that point we lost all track of what was happening with him. This went on for a couple of days. We tried calling and if we did manage to get through to the switchboard we were unable to get any reliable information as to his condition. No one seemed to know what was going on with him, which caused us great concern.
We tried contacting the patient advocate and got no response. We tried several other ways of finding out what the status of his condition was and no one seemed to really know. We were in total limbo and found this unacceptable, but since we couldn’t get answers to our questions we could do nothing to rectify the issue.
After four days, I ended up calling the University of Vermont Medical Center to ask for their assistance. The person I spoke with there was helpful and contacted CVPH to get us assistance. Finally, after four days, I received a call from a doctor regarding my father-in-law.
I know that it’s a very stressful and busy time right now for our medical staff at the hospital, but it’s also the same for us, not knowing the status of our 84 year old family member.
MICHELLE GARROW
Peru
Elise gets endorsed
TO THE EDITOR: On June 22, Congresswoman Stefanik was endorsed by the National Federation of Independent Businesses (NFIB) for re-election to Congress.
The NFIB is the country’s most significant small business advocacy organization. The NFIB was right in endorsing Congresswoman Stefanik as she is a champion of small town businesses both in her district and across the nation. As the district was shut down by the pandemic, Congresswoman Stefanik has continuously stood by her constituents by both fighting to ensure that the north country has the resources it needs to combat COVID-19, and working tirelessly to see that small businesses get the money they need.
She has also recognized that small businesses are the backbone of the economy of the north country. From the start of the shutdown, Stefanik has expressed the importance of getting loans to small businesses. She voted in favor of the Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act, which modified the CARES Act by giving small businesses more freedom as to how they wish to spend their loan funds while retaining the possibility of full forgiveness. It also extended the time borrowers can spend loan proceeds from eight weeks to twenty four.
This action by Congresswoman Stefanik should be recognized and applauded just as it was by the NFIB. It is easy to support small businesses when the economy is great, but harder to do when they are shut down. Congresswoman Stefanik has stepped up to the plate during this pandemic by delivering real results to North Country small businesses.
DONALD LAVARGE
Gansevoort
