Work ethic strong
TO THE EDITOR: I am writing in my support for Elise Stefanik.
Recently, I was able to ask Elise which one of her values does she utilize most in Congress. She responded with hard work. And, as a constituent, I can see her working tirelessly day-in and day-out to secure integral wins for our communities.
Secondly, I would like to respond to a recently published letter to the editor that criticized Elise for being tough on Governor Cuomo. Well, thank goodness she is, because if not for Elise, no one would hold Governor Cuomo accountable for his poor handling of the re-opening of our economy.
Our small businesses in the North Country have done everything that has been asked by our state government to open yet, despite supposedly being in Phase 4 of the re-opening, Cuomo has not allowed them to fully open their doors back open for business.
I urge those reading this letter to vote for Elise Stefanik in November. The success of the North Country depends on her strong work ethic.
BILL CREIGHTON
Plattsburgh
All gone soon
TO THE EDITOR: The beat goes on.
And this too shall pass. It's a pain in our. Wear your mask they say. But are you breathing OK?
The time will come when all this is done. Snow will be falling and Election Day will be calling.
CURDIE GARDNER
Keeseville
Times are dangerous
TO THE EDITOR: Wake up, America. This, which taxpayers paid nearly a million dollars to hear, is what Trump said in the shadow of Mt. Rushmore, celebrating the Fourth of July.
"In our schools, there is a new far-left fascism that demands absolute allegiance. If you do not speak its language, perform its rituals, recite its mantras, and follow its commandments, then you will be censored, banished, blacklisted, persecuted, and punished.
"Make no mistake. This left-wing cultural revolution is designed to overthrow the American Revolution. The violent mayhem we have seen in the streets and cities is the predictable result of years of extreme indoctrination and bias in education.
"Against every law of society and nature, our children are taught in school to hate their own country and to believe that the men and women who built it were not heroes, but that they were villains. The radical view of American history is a web of lies, all perspective is removed, every virtue is obscured, every motive is twisted, every fact is distorted and every flaw is magnified until the history is purged and the record is disfigured beyond all recognition.”
Does what our nation's leader said sound like the teachers you had? Like the friends you grew up with who became teachers? Like your children's teachers?
If the answer is no, realize we are on the cusp of a dangerous moment in American history.
KEN YOUNGBLOOD
Saranac Lake
Take threat seriously
TO THE EDITOR: Re. your front-page article “Diversity leader moving out of Saranac Lake,” I wish to emphasize the particular situation that understandably but sadly drives Nicole Hylton-Patterson from Saranac Lake.
Five days a week she would run past a railroad bridge on Forest Hill Avenue. Racist graffiti was written on that bridge, obviously targeting her specifically. In addition to a racist act, this was also a personal assault against her, a woman. The mayor and the director of the Saranac Lake Area Chamber of Commerce evidently did not recognize that its personal nature and gravity compound this racist hate crime.
I am Black and have lived in the Adirondacks for more than 15 years. Thankfully, I have not experienced such a threat. But were I to encounter racist graffiti on a route I traveled routinely, I certainly would feel personally endangered and would seriously reconsider my safety here.
By promising criminal punishment for this racist attack, Governor Andrew Cuomo reacted decisively. Saranac Lake’s leaders should follow the governor’s lead.
NELL PAINTER
New Russia
