FDR is needed
TO THE EDITOR: COVID-19 didn’t lay America low; it simply revealed what had long been forsaken.
As the crisis unfolded, with another American dying every minute of every day, a country that once turned out fighter planes by the hour, when we had a real prtesident in Franklin Roosevelt, could not manage to produce the paper masks or cotton swabs essential for tracking the disease.
The nation that defeated smallpox and polio, and led the world for generations in medical innovation and discovery, was reduced to a laughing stock as a lying carnival president advocated the use of household disinfectants as a treatment for a disease that intellectually he could not begin to understand.
It is your duty on Nov. 3. Vote to remove this cancer from office.
JOE DEMARCO
Jay
Do coordinated approach
TO THE EDITOR: I am not aware of any coordinated plan or discussion involving the City of Plattsburgh and Plattsburgh State University regarding the coordination of efforts to control the spread of COVID-19 virus upon the return of the students to campus.
Perhaps this has occurred but public dissemination of that information should be distributed and publish.
If there has not been any coordinated plan developed by the council, the city, the administration of the college as well as CVPH medical professionals, they should quickly meet to discuss and develop such a plan.
It would be naive to think we won't have some increased exposure to COVID-19 upon the return of our students. A coordinated approach by the college, city and medical community could go a long way in mitigating the spread of the virus.
ROBERT C. SMITH
Plattsburgh
Worry about Elise
TO THE EDITOR: I feel compelled to respond to Roseanne De Lorenzo’s letter about the “Hollywood liberals”
My question to her is, who are these "Hollywood liberals” you speak of and what do you think they want Tedra to do for them? How has she “done nothing but cater to their interests and needs,” having not served at the national level so far? If you are going to make accusations, back them up.
If you want to talk about campaign contributions and how they influence candidates, let’s look at the numbers: 26 percent of Tedra’s campaign contributions have come from our district as opposed to 6.7 percent of Stefanik’s. The Tedra Cobb campaign does not accept corporate contributions and the largest PAC donations have come from unions and activist groups.
Stefanik, on the other hand received $304,861 from the securities and investments industry, $106,775 from insurance companies, and $41,400 from the Betsy Devos family alone. She has also received the maximum contributions from McKesson, Johnson & Johnson and other big pharma companies as well as the maximum contribution form Steve Wynn, a casino magnate. Whose interests do you think she represents?
Stefanik has consistently received most of her campaign contributions from outside the district, including large donations from the national Republican Party.
According to your professed standard, it is Stefanik we should be worried about. It is true Tedra received far more contributions from far flung places this year. These came primarily during the impeachment hearings, not as an attempt to influence her votes, but from outrage at Stefanik’s performance during those hearings.
In truth, your letter seems disingenuous, using the term “Hollywood liberals” deliberately to provoke an emotional response that would get others to vote for Stefanik. In fact, it is Stefanik who has the war chest of special-interest money.
CATHY ELLIS
West Chazy
