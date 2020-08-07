Teacher was great
TO THE EDITOR: For Upward Bound we are to write a letter to the editor of our local newspaper.
And during this pandemic my community has been locked down and school was closed. For school during quarantine we did it over Google Classroom. One teacher I felt helped students the most during this period was my statistics teacher, Mrs. Trina Lewis.
For most of my classes my teachers gave me work and didn’t reach out, aside from once or twice, and not many gave actually feedback.
Mrs. Lewis, however, did everything she could to help us through this time. She would send lessons over video, would give constructive feedback on homework, and gave video explanations of the questions from the homework. She also gave office hours for us to ask questions going out of her way to aid any of the class.
I thought I would struggle with learning math remotely, because math is complicated and would be challenging to explain online, however, with her help the class was much easier than all my other classes.
The reason I’m writing this is because the teachers don’t tend to get recognition for the things they do and I feel her actions should be recognized.
Mrs. Lewis always found ways to explain the lessons in the interesting way that we would remember the details of the lessons.
KIERSTEN BROWN
Constable
Boss deserves credit
TO THE EDITOR: Everywhere in the world, there are people trying to help others.
My boss, Curtis Latremore, is one of the few people that is making a huge difference in the community for the better. Curtis started Latremore farms as a way to spend more time with his son, who is mentally challenged. It is certified organic, and the eggs are of very high quality.
The farm has around 60,000 chickens that provide eggs to people around the state and a little further. The people that work on the farm are very unique, and diverse, but most importantly, he has hired a few people in high school.
This helps them save up money to buy things such as cars, land, or other things that are needed, and I am one of those people.
At work, there are solar panels that provide electricity to the farm, and any extra is sold into the grid to try to weed out any bad source of energy. We have also started to recycle the bottles of water and soda that we use on a daily basis to try and reduce waste. He is very flexible with scheduling if we need to take a day off, and tries his best to make sure that we have reasonable hours that we can work. Along with all of that, he allows us to take eggs home for our families for free, which is always a great benefit. He also provides us with free water to drink at work due to the heat that is in the barns.
That's why I believe that he hasn't received enough credit for the things that he is trying to do for those around us.
TUCKER PROVOST
Champlain
Thanks to all
TO THE EDITOR: The Adirondack Garda cycling team recently hosted the 8th VBC century bicycle ride.
Even with COVID-19 social distancing, the event was a successful, raising over $4,500 for the Tour De Force charity.
We want to thank all the riders who braved the rain and then sun and our support staff of Darby, Ann, Chrissie, Eric, Tonya, Terry, and Lil G. Also the NYSP for traffic support, Dunkin' Donuts for the coffee and donuts and PM Leary for the porta-potties.
A big shout out to the girls of WOW and a big congrats to Robbie for her first century ride. The biggest thanks goes to Mary and Danielle of Valcour Brewery for hosting the event.
See everybody next year.
BOB CRONIN
BRUCE MARTIN
Plattsburgh
